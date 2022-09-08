Submit Release
What Defines an Employee-Centric Manager?

Dr. Jack Wiley, CEO of Employee Centricity

Dr. Jack Wiley, Employee Centricity

Employee Centricity LLC

Recognition Professionals International: We Make THANKS Matter

Attributes for success, positive employee experience, performance, and career growth. (Webinar Sept 15)

An employee-centric manager matters to employee experience, engagement, interpersonal team chemistry, and performance.”
— Dr. Jack Wiley
UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People management skills have a profound influence on employee engagement, performance, and retention. However, most people managers receive little or no training in people management. While there are many theories of managerial effectiveness, none of them are based on the employee's voice, and what they want most from their immediate manager.

After a decade-long investigation, using “crowd-sourced” data, Dr. Jack Wiley has uncovered the attributes that define the employee-centric manager. Managers who display these attributes enjoy the greatest success and career growth.

RPI, Recognition Professionals International, invites everyone to a webinar on September 15th, as Dr. Wiley shares his latest research, and highlights what employees are looking for from their managers.

“You will learn THE most important things employees want from their managers. And, how much being an employee-centric manager matters to employee experience, engagement, interpersonal team chemistry, and performance,” says Dr. Wiley.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th • 11:00 am CDT / 12:00 pm EDT
The webinar is free and open to all RPI members, IMA members, and non-members.

REGISTER HERE
For questions about the webinar, contact: info@recognition.org

Employee-centric managers have great impact on employee retention, corporate culture, and an organization’s success.

Jack Wiley, Ph.D., is an award-winning organizational psychologist, researcher, and leadership consultant. He is the author of three books, The Employee-Centric Manager: 8 Keys to People-Management Effectiveness (2021), RESPECT: Delivering Results by Giving Employees What They Really Want (2012), and Strategic Employee Surveys: Evidence-Based Guidelines for Driving Organizational Success (2010).

Dr. Wiley is president and CEO of both Employee Centricity LLC and Jack Wiley Consulting, LLC; he also serves as the Chief Scientific Officer at Engage2Excel. His consulting and research focus on helping companies understand what employees want.

Ann Karrick
Meryl Moss Media Group
+1 203-254-3635
ann@merylmossmedia.com
