WVDOT is seeking public input into amendments to five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input into Amendment 10 to the 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan.
 
The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is a financially constrained document that is required to show planned Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) expenditures for federal fiscal years 2020-2025. One of the requirements of funding any project with federal transportation funds is that each proposed regionally significant project or major change to program group size undergoes a public review and comment period. Therefore, additions or deletions to the STIP and certain changes to current projects or groupable programs in the STIP must meet this requirement before federal funds can be obligated. As such, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is requesting your assistance in making available the listing of proposed amendments to the approved 2020-2025 STIP. The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 10 at the link below:
 
https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/Programming/STIP/Pages/amendments.aspx
 
If you require a printed copy, please contact Mrs. Gehan Elsayed at the address/number below. All written comments are to be received no later than September 22, 2022, and should be addressed to:
 
Gehan M Elsayed, Ph.D., P. E.
Acting Chief Engineer of Programs/
Deputy State Highway Engineer
West Virginia Division of Highways         
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Building 5, Room 152
Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430
 
Comments and questions can also be submitted electronically via DOTSTIP@wv.gov.

