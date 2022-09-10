ArtsPR now offers programs on our Award winning short films in the USA and abroad.
Award winning film programs with book signingsfeaturing Daniel P Quinn. Award winning Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente under my direction.NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
We have now received 26 Citations or Awards for our Award winning short films with Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente under my direction.
Daniel Gabriel, Author SACCO & VANZETTI: A Narrative Longpoem.
Our Sophocles won an 4th AWARD at Sweet Democracy Film Festival in Rome, for DEATH OF HERCULES as Drama Short. This was our Fourth Award including Best Actress for Ellen Lanese, and Outstanding Achievement for design by Jennifer Long, Direction by Daniel P Quinn, and Ms. Lanese. Honorable Mention from Erbil, Iraq to Paris, and Bali, Indonesia as Best Director. Rarely seen or produced we thank Sophocles for his tragedy THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS where the Death of Hercules unfolds.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. won 26 Film Freeway Awards/Citations from our Off-Broadway productions of Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS, and Daniel Gabriel's SACCO & VANZETTI now as short films.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Semi-Finalist
Dallas Movie Awards Festival, 5/12/22
Best Social Justice
Semi-Finalist
Best Short Film, 5/10/22
Vienna Indie Short Film Festival
Berlin Shorts Award, May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist: Best Ensemble Acting
Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo.
Seattle Movie Awards, April 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist: Best Short Documentary.
Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome, April 9, 2022
Award Winner: Best Director Daniel P Quinn.
8 & Halfilm Awards, Rome, April 7, 2022:
Selected: Narrative Short in Festival.
Milan Arthouse Film Awards
April 6, 2022; Nominee
Roma Shorts, Italy
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
March 10, 2022: Semi-Finalist
Philadelphia World Film Festvial
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
February 21, 2022, Finalist
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, Bali, Indonesia.
Death of Hercules, January 3, 2022
Finalist for Best Director: Award winner Daniel P Quinn.
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
DEATH OF HERCULES
May 11, 2022, AWARD WINNER
Drama Short
Red Moon Film Festival (NYC)
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Selected December 28, 2021: Best Male Director Daniel P Quinn.
Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 7, 2021: Finalist Best Documentary
Certificate of Achievement.
Florida Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 20, 2021: Semi-Finalist Experimental Film
Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
November 20, 2021: Best Narrative Short: India and NYC.
Austin International Art Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 15, 2021, Austin, Texas, Best Narrative.
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France.
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021, Best Actress Ellen Lanese
Outstanding Achievement:
Jennifer Long (Design), Ellen Lanese, Daniel P Quinn
KIIFF, Kurdistan, Iraq.
Death of Hercules, September 21, 2021
Honorable Mention, Best Actress Ellen Lanese.
Beyond the Curve International
Film Festival, Paris, France.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
Finalist Award: Certificate for Excellence.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
We won 21 Film Festival Awards/Certificates for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles’ THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! from 12/20–5/22. From Manhattan to Paris; BALI ; Kurdistan; Rome/Seattle; Dallas/Philadelphia/Milan and Turkey to Florida. via Film Freeway.
Our programs are made possible, in part, by charitable gifts, and other pro-bono support. We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure and process donations or grants for ArtsPRUnlimited, Inc., as a member of Fractured Atlas since 2014.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_
Daniel P Quinn books on cyber sale .
Buy a book. You will be supporting my Award winning work in the last 20 years. Or buy a book for a friend or order American Phantasmagoria on Lulu.com or “organized labor” AuthorHouse.com. Thank you as well.
We did a Talk and Book signing at Brookdale Barber Shop in Bloomfield.
On June 14th Talk and Book signing at Brookdale Barber Shop in Bloomfield. This will be a site specific program on Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) and my Grandfather who was also a Barber. Starting at 6:30pm. Brookdale Barbers Shop 1056 Broad St., (diagonally across from Holstens) Bloomfield, NJ 07003 …
Re-Visioning Opera
Daniel Quinn Performing Arts Journal, Vol. 5, №1 (1980), pp. 87–95 …production RE-VISIONING OPERA Daniel Quinn In the 1950s Peter Brook was directing opera at The Met, Maria Callas was transforming the accepted notions of dramatic acting in opera, and Wieland Wagner was
We can offer programs with film introductions. Questions and answers follow. Approximately 60 minutes with book signing as well.
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
danielpquinn684@gmail.com