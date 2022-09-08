Organic Food and Beverages Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 430.01 billion By 2029
Market Analysis and Insights of Organic Food and Beverages Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organic food and beverages market was valued at USD 188.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 430.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Top Companies Listed Here: Conagra Brands, Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., General Mills Inc., Organic Valley, Tescoplc.com, The Kraft Heinz Company, Ahold Delhaize, Walmart., Coleman Natural Foods., Clif Bar & Company., HiPP, Applegate Farms, LLC, Morrisons Ltd, FLORIDA CRYSTALS CORPORATION., Carrefour., AEON CO., LTD., United Natural Foods, Inc., Waitrose & Partners, Hain Celestial and REWE Group
Asia-Pacific currently dominates the organic food and beverages market and will continue to do so during the forecast period due to rising urbanisation, westernisation, growth and expansion of the organic food and beverages industry, changing lifestyle, and rising personal disposable income. Rising public awareness of the health benefits of organic food and beverages will create lucrative and remunerative market growth opportunities.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Scope and Market Size
The organic food and beverages market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product type, the global organic food and beverages market is segmented into organic food and organic beverages. Organic food segment is sub-segmented into organic fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and poultry, dairy products, frozen and processed food, and others. Organic beverages segment is sub-segmented into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages.
Alcoholic beverages segment is further bifurcated into wine, beer, whiskey, cider, and others. Non-alcoholic beverages segment is further bifurcated into fruit and vegetable juices, dairy beverages, coffee, tea, and others.
On the basis of distribution channel, the global organic food and beverages market is segmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, internet retailing, and others.
Key questions answered in the report:
What will the market growth rate of Organic Food and Beverages market in 2029?
What are the key factors driving the global Organic Food and Beverages market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Organic Food and Beverages market?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Organic Food and Beverages market?
Who are the key manufacturers in Organic Food and Beverages market space?
What are the Organic Food and Beverages market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Organic Food and Beverages market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Organic Food and Beverages market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Organic Food and Beverages market?
What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Organic Food and Beverages market?
