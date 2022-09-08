Electrophysiology Market Size to Surpass USD 12.87 Billion with Growing CAGR of 8.30% by 2029
The comprehensive industry research on "Global Electrophysiology Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. A top notch Electrophysiology Market report has an evaluation of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. The report begins with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The document gives a brief introduction to the research report outlook, TOC, list of tables and figures, an outlook to key players of the market and comprising key regions. An extensive summary of the Electrophysiology Market comprises prominent market that includes several major market leaders in the report.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electrophysiology market was valued at USD 6.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.87 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Overview:
Electrophysiology is a biomedical field that studies the electrical operation of the human body. This includes studying the effects of electrical energy on the human body. This measures current on a variety of scales, from single ion channel proteins to the entire body's organs.
The market for electrophysiology is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias has demanded the introduction of innovation into electrophysiological device production. The widespread acceptance of minimally invasive electrophysiology therapy has been facilitated by the requirement for high precision and regulated cardiac diagnostic and ablation techniques.
Electrophysiology Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation will drive the market’s growth rate
The rising prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation will cushion the growth rate of electrophysiology market. The use of ablation treatments to treat atrial fibrillation is becoming more popular.
Rising incidence of target diseases and procedures will propel the growth rate of market during the forecast period
The global electrophysiology market is being driven by the rising incidence of target diseases and procedures across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Family history, ethnicity, and age are all major contributors to the increased prevalence of CVD and strokes. Tobacco use, high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol, obesity, physical inactivity, diabetes, poor diets, and alcohol drinking are all risk factors.
Furthermore, the rising preferences for electrophysiology catheter ablation will act as a major factor influencing the growth of electrophysiology market. Along with this, growing level of ultrasound guidance in EP lab and rising geriatric population are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the electrophysiology market. Also, the rise in the changing lifestyle and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of electrophysiology market. Another significant factor that will cushion the electrophysiology market’s growth rate is the growing focus of manufacturers on the adoption of advanced technologies.
Opportunities
Growing number of R&D activities will boost many market opportunities during the forecast period
Moreover, the rising number of research and development activities will provide beneficial opportunities for the electrophysiology market growth.
Moreover, rise in the launch of new products and increasing number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the electrophysiology market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
High cost of electrophysiology products will hamper the market’s growth rate
However, high costs associated with electrophysiology products will impede the electrophysiology market’s growth rate. Along with this, inadequate reimbursement process will act as major market restrain and hamper the market’s growth rate.
On the other hand, the dearth of skilled professionals in under-developed nations will challenge the electrophysiology market. Additionally, availability of alternative technologies will act a restrain and further hinder the growth rate of market. Also, emergence of unfavourable conditions due to COVID-19 outbreak and reuse as well as reprocessing of devices will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Market Players Covered:
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)
BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG (Germany)
Abbott (US)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
BD (US)
Baxter (US)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
General Electric (US)
Medline Industries Inc. (US)
Danaher (US)
Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)
LivaNova PLC (UK)
Cardiofocus (Massachusetts)
Mogul EnterprisesInc. (US)
AtriCure Inc. (US)
Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. (Japan)
ARGON MEDICAL (USA)
If opting for the Global version of Electrophysiology Market; then below country analysis would be included:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Pointers Covered in This Market Research Report:
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Healthcare Outcomes
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Regulatory Framework and Changes
Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
Key Indicators Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
What’s New in this Update?
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Methodology
Importance of this Report
Key Questions Answered in the Report
Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Overview of Findings
Chapter 3: Electrophysiology Market Trends and Technology Background
Introduction
Overview
Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Chapter 4: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Device Type
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by End-user
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8: Electrophysiology Market Opportunities
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10: Appendix
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes Electrophysiology Market feasible for long term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?
3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Electrophysiology market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing factors driving the demand of Electrophysiology in next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Electrophysiology market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Electrophysiology Market?
Reasons to Buy
Stay tuned with the latest and Electrophysiology market research findings
Identify segments with hidden growth potential for investment in Electrophysiology
Benchmark performance against key competitors
Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast trend of Global Electrophysiology market
Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis
Gain a global perspective on the development of the Electrophysiology market
