Balsamic Vinegar Market Expected to Reach USD 2.96 billion by 2029

Balsamic Vinegar Market

Market Analysis and Size

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Balsamic Vinegar market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.96 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

The growing preference for higher-end products encourages players to be creative in the overall flavour profile of various vinegars. Companies are heavily investing in research, which has increased the consumption of vinegar across a wide range of end-user industries. Furthermore, the emerging applications of balsamic vinegar in food, dietary supplements, and clinical nutrition have fuelled market growth.

Balsamic vinegar is a deep dark brown, concentrated, and intensely flavoured vinegar made from unfermented grapce juice that originated in Italy. It is available in two varieties: dark balsamic vinegar and white balsamic vinegar. It is known for having a distinct and bold flavour, as well as a tart aftertaste. The original balsamic vinegar is extremely expensive because it is aged for years in various barrels such as oak, chestnut, mulberry, and others.

Top Companies Listed Here: Burg Group, Acetificio Scaligero, Acetificio Varvello S.r.l., Kraft-Heinz, Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Acetificio Carandini Emilio S.p.A, Acetaia Montale Rangone Srl, Australian Vinegar, Aspall, ORO di Oliva, Fontanara S.r.l., Gran Deposito Aceto Balsamico Giuseppe Giusti S.r.l., Ellora Fine Foods Inc., Sonoran Desert Olive Oil Company, The Olive Grove, Agr. MANICARDI srl, PONTI S.P.A., De Nigris, BALSAMICO CASANOVA and centofiorini

Balsamic Vinegar Market Scope and Market Size

The balsamic vinegar market is segmented based on the product type, flavor, grade, category, type of wood for aging, ageing, applications, distribution channel and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into dark balsamic vinegars and white balsamic vinegars. In 2021, the dark balsamic vinegars segment is expected to dominate the balsamic vinegar market due to an increase in demand due to its unique taste.

On the basis of flavor, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into dark balsamic vinegar and white balsamic vinegar. In 2021, the dark balsamic vinegar segment is expected to dominate the balsamic vinegar market due to the rising demand for different flavors of balsamic vinegar to enhance the flavor of food and make the dish more presentable.

On the basis of grade, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into traditional grade balsamic vinegar, commercial grade balsamic vinegar and condiment grade balsamic vinegar. In 2021, the traditional grade balsamic vinegar segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in demand for pure and authentic balsamic vinegar produced via the traditional method.

On the basis of category, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into organic and conventional. In 2021, the conventional segment is expected to dominate the balsamic vinegar market due to the rise in demand for affordable balsamic vinegar and the rising demand for authentic food flavorings.

On the basis of type of wood for aging, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into oak, chestnut, mulberry and others. In 2021, oak segment is expected to dominate the balsamic vinegar market due to the growing demand for unique flavor and aroma wood which also provide long-lasting stability among manufacturers.

On the basis of ageing, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into aged, semi-aged and matured. In 2021, the aged segment is expected to dominate the balsamic vinegar market due to the rise in demand for authentic food flavoring such as balsamic vinegar among consumers.

On the basis of applications, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into salad dressings, desserts, boiled vegetables, cheese, soups, marinades, fruits, lemonade, meat products and others. In 2021, the salad dressings segment is expected to dominate the balsamic vinegar market due to a rise in demand for rich flavorings such as balsamic vinegar to enhance the taste for salads among consumers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into store-based retailing and non-store retailing. In 2021, non-store retailing segment is expected to dominate the balsamic vinegar market due to the changing buying preference of consumers and availability of different flavors of balsamic vinegar in online stores and fast delivery services are attracting consumer's attention which is fostering it demand in the market.

On the basis of end use, the balsamic vinegar market is segmented into household and commercial. In 2021, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market due to the wide application of balsamic vinegar in commercial industries such as restaurants, cafe among others.

