The LDN Book 3 follows Best Selling Books 1 & 2, it launches November 10th 2022

The LDN Book 3

Written by Medical Professionals, learn how Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) can help with COVID & Long COVID, Viruses, Mold, CIRS, Disease, Cancer, and more.

This book is gold! Science-based, effective solution to the rampant chronic health problems that plague millions today. Easy to understand, simple to implement, and is a guiding light for many.” — Effective treatment for COVID and Long COVID with Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The LDN Book 3, the 3rd in the series following on from the success of Books 1 & 2, includes:

Pharmacology and Best Clinical Practices, Drug-Resistant Depression, Virally Damaged Tissues (including COVID-19, Herpes Simplex (HSV 1 & 2), Varicella-Zoster, Human Parvovirus B19 (B19V), Epstein-Barr (EBV), LDN and Longevity, Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD), Mold Illness and CIRS, Ophthalmic Conditions, Long COVID, Cancer, and Case Studies, Dosing Protocols with pages of references!

Book Details

Authors include Pharmacist Stephen Dickson, Dr. Elizabeth Livengood. Dr. Sarah Zielsdorf. Dr. Yusuf M. (JP) Saleeby, Dr. Deanna Windham, Dr. Kent Holtorf, Pharmacist Sebastian Denison. Professor Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Wai Liu, and Dr. Nasha Winters

Autoimmune Diseases, Cancers, Chronic Pain, etc have high levels of inflammation.

Best Seller Author Dr. Pamela W. Smith, MD, MPH, MS said "The great news is that inflammation can be balanced using many modalities from traditional medications to changing eating habits, to adding nutrients and herbal therapies, along with the newest treatment, Low Dose Naltrexone. LDN is a prescription compounded medication that very effectively reduces inflammation.

Low Dose Naltrexone has been shown to be one of the keys to the future of medicine for many disease processes that are inflammatory in nature. It is also an efficacious pain control agent.

It is my hope, and the hope of the world-class authors of this book, that you begin your medical journey toward healing by learning more about this wonderful medication".

The LDN Book 3 Launch and Book Signing.

When: 10th November 2022

Time: 10am - 12 Noon & 2pm - 4 pm (EST)

Where: Solutions Pharmacy 5517 Little Debbie Pkwy, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Tel: 423-486-1811

Open House Registration for Providers, Invitation Only.

Time: 5 pm – 7.30 pm

Press Passes Available

Pre-Order Books - $29.99

Wholesale Books Discount

24+ Books - 50% & Free shipping in the US and Canada, 50% off shipping outside the US and UK

10+ Books - 50% plus shipping

About The LDN Research Trust - is a non-profit charity that works with Prescribers, Researchers, Pharmacists, and Patients to help improve the lives of those with Autoimmune Disease, Chronic Pain, and Cancers.

Listen to the Authors talk about their chapters.