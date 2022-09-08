Gausium will present a comprehensive lineup of autonomous cleaning robots at ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo, ICC Sydney
EINPresswire.com/ -- Five models of Gausium autonomous cleaning and service robots, will be unveiled at the upcoming ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo on 14-15 September 2022 at the International Convention Center in Sydney. The ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo is one of the first opportunities for people in the cleaning and hygiene sector in the Oceania and Asia-Pacific regions to come together again and stay up to date with industry trends and the latest products and services.
The products to be presented by Gausium at the Expo are Phantas, Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50 Pro, Scrubber 75 and Delivery X1 Pro. In particular, Scrubber 50 Pro, an AI-powered robotic floor scrubber, has been selected as a finalist for the INCLEAN Excellence Awards 2022 for the “innovation - Equipment - Large” category. This is the third time this year that Scrubber 50 Pro has been nominated for a globally-renowned innovation award in the cleaning industry. The robot secured the win in the first two nominations — European Cleaning & Hygiene Award 2022 and Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022. The announcement of the INCLEAN Excellence Awards will be held alongside this year’s ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo in Sydney on Wednesday 14th September 2022.
Another highlight for the Gausium booth would be the debut show of Phantas in Oceania. Phantas is Gausium’s latest innovative robotic floor cleaner. It is a revolutionary “all-in-one” product that has been specifically designed for small and medium-sized commercial facilities with its unprecedented compactness. With Phantas Gausium has created a completely new and next-level intelligent cleaning robot that can deliver four cleaning modes, superior passability, fully autonomous mapping, deep-learning-based 3D perception as well as 400% efficiency improvement by autonomous spot cleaning.
Vacuum 40 is the model customized for applications in hotels. It is the first commercial cleaning robot in the industry that realizes the function of scenting via an add-on diffuser kit. This will add value to lodging facilities where scents help to create an appealing ambience for guests. Scrubber 75 is a heavy-duty robotic floor scrubber for large-area cleaning. It is equipped with 20+ sensors all around the machine body that guarantees superb environmental perception and smart obstacle avoidance. Its unique front-mounted brush head can rotate 270 degrees for thorough cleaning of corners and other hard-to-reach areas.
