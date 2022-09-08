Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market is expected to reach USD 5,664.54 million and CAGR of 11.70% by 2029

Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market report provides industry players with crucial support to expand their customer base within diverse market spaces. Moreover, subscription based information, online research including third party references, trade associations, directories and publications, one on one telephone interviews with both current customers and prospects, and a range of private industry sources are also referred while designing this market analysis report. The market insights taken into consideration in this industry analysis report help simplify decision making. To provide accurate information to users, every possible effort has been made while forming Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation report!

Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain. For producing such excellent market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. According to this business research report, new highs will be made in the market in 2022-2029. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation report not only lends a hand for intelligent decision making but also better manages marketing of goods and services which leads to growth in the business.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market was valued at USD 2,337.43 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,664.54 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Definition

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is a treatment option for different cancer types and other diseases. Blood stem cells and bone marrow stem cells are both sources of stem cells. Young or immature blood cells present in bone marrow are known as hematopoietic stem cells. Only a small percentage of these blood cells mature in the bone marrow and make it into the bloodstream. Peripheral blood stem cells are the cells that enter the bloodstream. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation replaces absent, sick, or injured hematopoietic stem cells with healthy hematopoietic stem cells as a result of chemotherapy or radiation.

Drivers

Rising prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma

The rising prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma is estimated to enhance the growth of the Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market. According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's 2019 report, 176,200 people in the United States were diagnosed with leukaemia, lymphoma, or myeloma, and 1,399,180 people lived with lymph leukaemia, and myeloma. The rising incidence rate is likely to fuel demand for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), moving the HSCT market forward.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Growing number of geriatric population

The surging geriatric population is estimated to enhance the market's expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Due to their compromised immune systems, geriatrics are more susceptible to get hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, further estimated to enhance the market's growth rate.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market. Additionally, the rising level of disposable income and increasing incidences of autoimmune disorders will expand hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market's growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market growth during the forecast period.

Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Scope

The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, application, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Indication

Congenital Metabolic Defects

Hemoglobinopathies

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Myeloproliferative Syndromes,

Multiple Sclerosis

Lymphoma

Immune-Deficiency Illnesses

Others

Application

Bone Marrow Stem Cells

Peripheral Blood Stem Cells

Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

Others

Type

Allogeneic HSCT

Autologous HSCT

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, indication, application, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market because of the increase in the success rate of transplants and rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rising prevalence of blood cancer disorders and surging number of generic manufacturers in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2029?

2 What are the key factors driving the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

