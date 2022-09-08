WRAR Inc.'s I DO ME Retreat Features #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Marci Shimoff as Keynote

(Top - Bottom) Marci Shimoff, #1 Best Selling Author and Keynote of the I DO ME Experience and Kristin Sparks, CEO of WRAR, Inc. - Host and Producer of the I DO ME Experience.

NY Times Bestselling Author, Marci Shimoff, will keynote the I DO ME Retreat in Sarasota, Florida from December 2-9, 2022.

We believe that everyone has the right to live a joyful, abundant, and fulfilling life, and through the I DO ME Retreat, we strive to provide a space where all voices matter.” — Kristin Sparks, CEO of WRAR, Inc.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY Times Bestselling Author, Marci Shimoff, will keynote the I DO ME Retreat in Sarasota, Florida from December 2-9, 2022. Ms. Shimoff is co-author of one of the biggest self-help book phenomena in history – the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series and the author of "Happy for No Reason: 7 Steps to Being Happy from the Inside Out."

As a celebrated motivational expert and transformational leader that focuses on peak performance and self-esteem, Ms. Shimoff will share her transformative insights with attendees of the I DO ME Retreat.

Ms. Shimoff will be joined by a team of world-class guides who will provide a variety of insights and expertise through their programs and activities. The retreat boasts a creatively-crafted, purpose-inspired, 8-day agenda that will transform attendees from blame, shame, and guilt to love, joy and grace. It will bestow mechanisms for overcoming adversities in life and for opening individual minds to universal possibilities; while focusing on gratitude and forgiveness, releasing of trauma, and nourishment of bodies, minds, and souls. This event offers attendees nutritious foods, meditation and mindful movement sessions as well as a sound journey. There will be free time with the choice of using the Ritz Carlton beach, pool, spa or, participating in other fun extras. This will be an alcohol-free event

WRAR, Inc., CEO, and Founder, Kristin Sparks, a trainer in the Jack Canfield Methodology and a Trauma and Shame Recovery Specialist, will host and produce the I DO ME Retreat. This bold and unparalleled event will gather women from around the world to help them reconnect with joy, purpose, and passion at the luxurious, award-winning Ritz Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. Ms. Sparks was recently quoted in Forbes Magazine in a Leadership of the Future article and said: "More than ever, it is important for us to focus on reconnecting with passion and purpose in our lives. We want to build safe spaces to remind women that a fulfilling life will lead them to be better leaders, family members, and community representatives. The pandemic showed us that circumstances can change in an instant. Living purposeful lives and elevating careers is crucial to mental, spiritual, and physical wellness.”

As a life and career guide, Kristin has focused her work on empowering women who feel alone, empty, directionless, and devoid of passion. “Even some of the most successful career women or business owners out there are not passionate about their lives and what they do. It is so important to reconnect with the things that bring us joy in life. Having Marci Shimoff join this event as a keynote is a testament to the work we will be doing – helping women reconnect with joy and purpose. As women, we are often so busy doing things for others that we forget that self-care does not make us selfish. This 8-day experience is specifically aimed at breaking destructive cycles that do not feed our minds, bodies, and souls. It relies on actionable and relevant advice to help women on the journey to self-discovery through daily sessions with experienced guides, and by connecting with like-minded women to access the power of infinite possibilities and joy, in a luxurious, beautiful, and tranquil environment.” says Kristin.

“We believe that everyone has the right to live a joyful, abundant, and fulfilling life and through the I DO ME Retreat, we strive to provide a space where all voices matter, that life is worth living, that love is all, that joy can be found in the worst of circumstances and that grace is the embodiment of faith and gratitude,” adds Kristin. Ms. Sparks is also the host of the WRAR with Sparks podcast which features insightful interviews with global thought leaders.

Stop putting your joy on hold. Space is limited, so book your package for the I DO ME Retreat Experience today at: www.wrarinc.com. Bring a friend to share the experience for free, if you book before November 30, 2022.

The I DO ME Retreat Video