Zama Massage Therapeutic Spa Expands Services with Cutting Edge Wellness Technology
Portland’s top spa adds the most powerful red light therapy bed to its menu of wellness experiences to enhance relief, relaxation and rejuvenation
...we are committed to providing our clients with the most therapeutic and pain relieving spa experience in Oregon.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zama Massage Therapeutic Spa, voted Portland's Top Spa, expands its services with Prism Light Pod, award-winning red light therapy sessions. Zama offers premier spa services and packages such as Hydrafacial MD, Eminence Organic Facials, Therapeutic Foot Treatments and over ten different methods of massage ranging from Deep Tissue, Swedish to Ashiatsu Oriental Bar Therapy. Treat yourself to the ultimate wellness getaway at the first Spa in Oregon to offer Halotherapy Salt Caves and Prism Light Pod red light therapy.
“Here at Zama, we are committed to providing our clients with the most therapeutic and pain relieving spa experience in Oregon.” said Genevra Cardoso, Owner of Zama Massage Therapeutic Spa. “We were the first location in the state of Oregon to offer Halotherapy, and we follow that legacy by bringing the most effective red light therapy solutions to our Spa.”
Red light therapy increases blood flow and cellular wellness throughout the entire body. It rids the body of free radicals to combat chronic fatigue and enhances overall rejuvenation. Prism Light Pod sessions are safe, private, non-invasive and optimized to:
- Promote anti-aging & skin conditioning by stimulating collagen production: Helps even out skin tone and wrinkles, and visibly improves psoriasis, acne, eczema, and dermatitis
- Speed weight-loss: Shrinks fat cells
- Reduce chronic pain & disorders: Helps relieve pain caused by inflammation, nerve damage, and auto-immune conditions
- Improve wound & injury healing: Dramatically speeds recovery from sprains, strains, and surgical procedures
- Accelerate performance & sports recovery: Helps repair musculoskeletal issues while reducing stiffness and soreness
- Relieve arthritis & joint pain: Supports improvements in rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, while slowing disc degeneration
Prism Light Pod is a FDA registered Class II medical device. Sessions are private, safe, and non-invasive.
“Offering cutting edge services is just one way Zama has built and kept its longstanding reputation as Portland’s premier destination for relaxation and rejuvenation,” said Karl Chen, Founder & CEO of Prism Light Pod. “Prism Light Pod is the perfect addition to Zama’s menu of innovative wellness services.”
Join us for the launch event of Prism Light Pod to learn more about red light therapy and other services available at Zama Massage Therapeutic Spa.
- Date: Sept. 15, 2022
- Time: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Location: 2149 NE Broadway St., Portland, Oregon 97232
Introductory pricing and service bundles will be available for purchase.
To RSVP for this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/436282148443139
For more information about Zama Massage Therapeutic Spa, visit: https://www.zamamassage.com/2022/08/youre-invited-to-zamas-red-light-launch-party/
About Zama Massage Therapeutic Spa
Deep healing and relaxation await you at Zama Massage Therapeutic Day Spa, an urban wellness getaway unlike any other. Zama brings you the best spa care Portland has to offer. Recognized and awarded the Best of Portland Readers Poll for Top Spa, Best Massage and Best Facial. Zama is the #1 spa for Couples Services with the largest variety of couples spa treatments in Portland. Zama offers the first Halotherapy Salt Caves in Oregon, as well as Red Light Therapy, Hydrafacial MD, Eminence Organic Facials, Therapeutic Foot Treatments and over ten different modalities of massage ranging from Sports to Swedish to Ashiatsu Oriental Bar Therapy. Prepare to be nurtured, invigorated, and inspired. We promise to heal and pamper you – inside and out! For more information about Zama Massage Therapeutic Spa, visit: https://www.zamamassage.com
About Prism Light Pod
Founded in 2017, Prism Light Pod manufactures and sells its award-winning full-body red light therapy systems for performance recovery, pain management, weight-loss and anti-aging. Prism Light Pod is headquartered in Denver, CO and distributes its products worldwide. Prism Light Pod has been awarded the prestigious Global Excellence Award as the Most-Powerful Full-Body Red Light Therapy System of 2020 and the Best Red Light Therapy Device of 2021. For information about Prism Light Pod, visit: www.prismlightpod.com
