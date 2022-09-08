Submit Release
Pacific Tourism Organisation Hosts In-House Risk Management Workshop

The Pacific Tourism Organisation held a two-day workshop (8-9 September) focused mainly on Risk Management, Communications and Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning. In relation to the risk component of the workshop, the SPTO team went through exercises to identify risks and formulate risk mitigation plans and accompanying risk communications plans. These workshops were organized to strengthen capacity in relation to the implementation of the New Zealand government-funded Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project (Phase 2) and other key activities.  

Attended by all SPTO staff, the workshop covered various forms of risks and processes of identifying, analyzing and responding to any risks that may arise over the life cycle of a project.

In acknowledging the importance of understanding Risk Management, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker emphasized that risk management should not be reactive but rather should be an important part of the planning process.

“This workshop has provided our team with a great opportunity to reflect on the importance of risk management. Phase 2 is a great opportunity for SPTO and its membership, so being able to minimize the impacts of risk is extremely important”, said Mr Cocker.

“Risk management is relatively new in the Pacific but more donors and development partners are demanding as much to ensure good governance and other such assurances. This workshop has been a valuable lesson in the importance of planning and preparing for risks, rather than being caught off guard when they do arise. This will help SPTO not only with successful implementation for Phase 2 but for any other project undertaken by the organisation”.

