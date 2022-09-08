Home Pacific Tourism Organisation Engages with Kioa Island Community on Tourism Development Initiatives

From 30th August -1st September, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) led a community consultation and tourism awareness session alongside the Kioa Island Community Organisation (KICO), for the purpose of developing the Kioa Community Tourism Plan (KCTP).

Through community consultation sessions, the SPTO team guided discussions on the community’s vision for tourism, priorities, challenges, partnership opportunities and the role of the community in tourism initiatives. In that regard, the workshop included a mapping exercise to define the resources, capacity and roles that different groups within the community should play in setting up and maintaining the sustainable development of tourism on the island.

In acknowledging the opportunity to work with KICO and the wider community on Kioa, SPTO’s Manager for Sustainable Tourism, Ms. Christina Leala Gale, noted that the island possesses great tourism potential. She also emphasized the importance of linking community tourism plans to national and regional strategies. The Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) provides guidance for the sector and will be instrumental in supporting the aspirations of Kioa.

“During our site visit we identified several tourism sites that can be developed into interesting tourism products. Aside from that, Kioa’s rich cultural history could definitely attract niche segments interested in venturing off the beaten track”, said Ms. Leala- Gale.

“Community tourism initiatives are unique in that they are driven by the resource owners. As such, we had discussions on the need for community ownership by engaging early on in the planning process. This is important because it not only ensures sustainability but also makes tourism accountable for the impacts it may bring to natural resources, local customs and traditions.”

In acknowledging SPTO’s partnership with KICO, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker commended the work of the Division of Sustainable Tourism for their community outreach initiatives. “Sustainable tourism must have a people centered approach and this type of engagement is a great example of that. The goal of sustainable tourism initiatives is to ensure that local communities are receiving fair returns from tourism whilst also protecting their natural resources, culture and history for the benefit of future generations. As we implement the PSTPF, SPTO will strive to replicate this type of community engagement in our interactions with all of our member countries”, Mr. Cocker said.