Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 4.16 million during the forecast period to 2029

Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market Global Industry, Global Key Players, Business, Technology, Share, Trends, Supply Chain and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumbar disc herniation (LDH) market is a frequent low back condition. It’s one of the most frequent disorders that causes low back and/or leg discomfort in people. A herniated disc occurs when disc material (nucleus pulposus or annulus fibrosis) is displaced outside the intervertebral disk’s region. This herniation cycle begins with failure in the innermost annulus rings and moves radially outward. Damage to the annulus of the disc is commonly related with totally flexing the spine over an extended period of time.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the lumbar disc herniation treatment market was valued at USD 2.568 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.16 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Get a Sample PDF of the report –

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lumbar-disc-herniation-treatment-market

Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence rate of smoking

The rise in prevalence rate of smoking will act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the growth rate of the market. Smoking is thought to reduce the oxygen flow to discs, causing them to break down faster and hence will further cushion the growth rate of lumbar disc herniation treatment market.

Sedentary lifestyle of people

The increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle among people such as lack of physical exercise is the major reason which is estimated to enhance the market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Back problems are more common among people who work in physically demanding jobs. Lifting, pushing, twisting repeatedly, tugging, and bending laterally, can also lead to a herniated disc.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of lumbar disc herniation treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the lumbar disc herniation treatment market. Additionally, introduction and swift adoption related to the technologically advanced medical devices and surging geriatric population will result in the expansion of lumbar disc herniation treatment market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the lumbar disc herniation treatment market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the lumbar disc herniation treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the lumbar disc herniation treatment market are:

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Zydus Cadila (India)

NuVasive, Inc. (US)

Globus Medical (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker (US)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report@-

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lumbar-disc-herniation-treatment-market

Global Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market Scope

The lumbar disc herniation treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, location type, treatment, diagnosis, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Location Type

Axillary

Foraminal

Posterolateral

Central Prolapse

Diagnosis

Nerve Tests

Electromyography (EMG)

Nerve conduction study

Imaging Tests

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Myelogram

Computerized tomography (CT) scan

X-rays

Others

Treatment

Medication

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Opioids

Muscle relaxers

Local corticosteroid injections (CSI)

Surgery

Far lateral microdiskectomy

Laminotomy and discectomy

Physical Therapy

Others

Type

Chronic

Acute

Dosage Form

Injection

Tablets

Others

Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The lumbar disc herniation treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, location type, treatment, diagnosis, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above. The countries covered in the lumbar disc herniation treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the lumbar disc herniation treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to surging prevalence of lumbar disc herniation in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and growing government initiatives will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Browse the complete table of contents at-

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lumbar-disc-herniation-treatment-market

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Top Healthcare Reports:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/osteomyelitis-drugs-market-global-key-players-market-dynamics-future-demand-analysis-development-business-industry-technology-opportunity-and-forecasts-to-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/glioblastoma-multiforme-treatment-market-global-industry-analysis-trend-development-supply-chain-key-players-share-scope-size-growthsegmentation-forecasts-to-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/digital-behavioral-health-services-market-overview-share-trend-demand-supply-analysis-size-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/asia-pacific-biopreservation-market-development-trend-channel-vendors-key-players-analysis-supply-research-and-forecast-to-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/u-s-integrated-distribution-network-market-will-reach-usd-40-91-billion-with-a-cagr-of-9-67during-the-forecast-period-from-2022-to-2029

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.