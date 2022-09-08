A Caravan of Gold in the Streets of South Florida Giving Hope and Support to Kids Battling Cancer
7 year old Kayson Roman who has battled cancer since he was 16 months old, and now battling a secondary cancer, at the Mystic Force Gold Ribbon Parade. Kayson is a fierce Childhood Cancer Warrior.
It’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Mystic Force Foundation is Telling the World With a Caravan of Gold Police Cars, a Gold Lamborghini & Superheroes
The Gold Ribbon Parade marks the Mystic Force Foundation’s 5th Annual Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative and will again be led by Chief Juriga and the North Miami Police Department’s dedicated Gold Childhood Cancer Police Vehicle. North Miami was the first police agency to permanently keep their car wrapped in Gold and joins the Mystic Force Foundation at events throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer. The Initiative was started by Silvia Vanni in an effort to bring more awareness to Childhood Cancer and the dire need for support and increased funding for Childhood Cancer Research. Every year this initiative grows larger and is the only initiative of it’s kind in the world, proving that South Florida is a true leader in the fight against Childhood Cancer.
The Gold Ribbon Parade is in support of all children battling cancer. This year it is in Honor of 7 year old Jeremiah Valera, a JR North Miami police officer, who joined us as a Survivor in the Parade last year. Although he has been cancer-free for over a year, he is now in another fight for his life, desperately needing a double lung transplant due to all the harsh treatments used to save his live. Jeremiah has been in Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for over 5 weeks now, his family will join us on the ground. The Parade is also dedicated to the Memory of Jacob Schwartz whose father is a Biscayne Park police officer and mother Helen, an Assistant State Attorney. Jacob who bravely fought Osteosarcoma tragically lost his battle with with the disease on August 6th.
About The Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
The Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is the region’s leading program for the care of children with cancer and hematologic disorders. It provides state-of-the-art intervention and management for more pediatric cancer patients than any other facility in South Florida. The center offers a variety of clinical trials and pediatric subspecialists, and we have access to the latest national and international research data, treatment protocols, and drug therapies. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org/Cancer .
The North Miami Police Department strives to make a positive impact through respect, integrity, courage, empathy, unity, and professionalism. The Department partners with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer through the granting of Wishes, providing exciting police car rides and boat rides for the children.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 14-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 4th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families battling cancer throughout South Florida.
Saturday September 10th
9:30am
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
3100 SW 62nd Avenue Miami FL. 33155
Event contacts: Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155
or EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
Press is invited and asked to meet on the top floor of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s Blue parking garage at 9:15am
