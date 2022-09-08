Submit Release
A Caravan of Gold in the Streets of South Florida Giving Hope and Support to Kids Battling Cancer

Jacob and Jeremiah at the North Miami Police Department during the 2021 Gold Ribbon Parade

7 year old Kayson Roman who has battled cancer since he was 16 months old, and now battling a secondary cancer, at the Mystic Force Gold Ribbon Parade. Kayson is a fierce Childhood Cancer Warrior.

JJ, who lost both eyes to Retinoblastoma cancer at the Mystic Force Foundation's Gold Ribbon Parade. JJ is a very brave Childhood Cancer Survivor.

It’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Mystic Force Foundation is Telling the World With a Caravan of Gold Police Cars, a Gold Lamborghini & Superheroes

To truly understand the depth of the plea, "Help Us Find A Cure", your life must be touched by someone who has a disease for which there is no cure.””
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 10th Gold Ribbon wrapped and adorned Police vehicles & motorcycles, MDC Fire Truck, the Gold Ride2Revive Lamborghini, the Batmobile and other SuperHero vehicles will be banding together in a monumental display of support for the bravest little Heroes battling the #1 disease killer of children in this country. The Gold Ribbon Parade will start at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where over 75 Gold Ribbon vehicles will cover the top floor of the parking garage in view of the patient rooms where the kids will be eagerly looking out. Those children that are cleared to do so will join us on the ground to meet their local Heroes. The caravan will depart with lights & sirens blaring in an unprecedented show of Hope, Love & Support for families in the fight against Childhood Cancer. The Gold Ribbon Parade will depart Nicklaus Children’s and drive-by Holtz Children’s Hospital & Alex’s Place, the Ronald McDonald House of South Florida, and then on to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital letting children and families know they are not alone in their fight, that they have an army behind them, and at the same time raising public awareness of this very devastating disease. The Parade will end at the North Miami Police Department for a Luncheon of Gratitude hosted by the Mystic Force Foundation and the North Miami Police.

The Gold Ribbon Parade marks the Mystic Force Foundation’s 5th Annual Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative and will again be led by Chief Juriga and the North Miami Police Department’s dedicated Gold Childhood Cancer Police Vehicle. North Miami was the first police agency to permanently keep their car wrapped in Gold and joins the Mystic Force Foundation at events throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer. The Initiative was started by Silvia Vanni in an effort to bring more awareness to Childhood Cancer and the dire need for support and increased funding for Childhood Cancer Research. Every year this initiative grows larger and is the only initiative of it’s kind in the world, proving that South Florida is a true leader in the fight against Childhood Cancer.

The Gold Ribbon Parade is in support of all children battling cancer. This year it is in Honor of 7 year old Jeremiah Valera, a JR North Miami police officer, who joined us as a Survivor in the Parade last year. Although he has been cancer-free for over a year, he is now in another fight for his life, desperately needing a double lung transplant due to all the harsh treatments used to save his live. Jeremiah has been in Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for over 5 weeks now, his family will join us on the ground. The Parade is also dedicated to the Memory of Jacob Schwartz whose father is a Biscayne Park police officer and mother Helen, an Assistant State Attorney. Jacob who bravely fought Osteosarcoma tragically lost his battle with with the disease on August 6th.

About The Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
The Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is the region’s leading program for the care of children with cancer and hematologic disorders. It provides state-of-the-art intervention and management for more pediatric cancer patients than any other facility in South Florida. The center offers a variety of clinical trials and pediatric subspecialists, and we have access to the latest national and international research data, treatment protocols, and drug therapies. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org/Cancer .

The North Miami Police Department strives to make a positive impact through respect, integrity, courage, empathy, unity, and professionalism. The Department partners with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer through the granting of Wishes, providing exciting police car rides and boat rides for the children.

The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 14-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 4th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families battling cancer throughout South Florida.

Saturday September 10th
9:30am
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
3100 SW 62nd Avenue Miami FL. 33155

Event contacts: Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155
or EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997

Press is invited and asked to meet on the top floor of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s Blue parking garage at 9:15am

Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
Mystic Force Foundation 2021 Memories

