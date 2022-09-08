VE Gaming, a Division of Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC:PSRU), Partners with Robot Sea Monster

ve gaming logo

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, VE Gaming, has hired game studio, Robot Sea Monster to develop a slate of Web3 games.

The games were initially created by Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle. Robot Sea Monster’s role will be to provide over 200 hours of preproduction and 500 hours of production to bring the first game to various technological platforms as quickly as possible, yet with advanced quality.

VE Gaming is a newly-formed gaming studio that will focus on creating and developing triple-A video games across various gaming platforms. The games will allow players to use their imagination to take control of unique characters playing in destinations worldwide. VE Gaming seeks to become a triple-A gaming studio on par with publishing and development teams like Activision, Rockstar, and Epic Games.

Its flagship basketball game project will bring ingenious creative assets to the development table. The game is a fast-moving, flashy, smack-talking streetball game that will change online basketball.

VE Gaming’s basketball game has a unique focus on both storytelling and character diversity:

• Stories

• The game will feature individual short stories for each of the characters

• This deep level of engagement allows the player to grow attached to their desired character

• Character diversity

• At launch, 50 characters will be available, with more to come; every player will have a character that they feel is truly made for them

• 10 characters will be dedicated to each of the five basketball positions: point guard, shooting guard, forward, power forward, and center

VE Gaming plans to partner with studios like Robot Sea Monster to create fun, sustainable, and profitable games. With true partnerships and growth, VE Gaming looks to change the landscape of game development by curating outstanding games that thrive in the marketplace.



About Robot Sea Monster

Robot Sea Monster is a digital production studio with an extensive background in designing and developing mobile and web games, AR/VR, Web3 blockchain, and commercial applications. Founded in 2012, the studio has successfully shipped over 40 products, serving major brands such as Blue Shield and Pearson, as well as innovators like LO3 Energy and Occipital. The company uses insights based on sophisticated game analytics to build compelling user experiences. Their work has been profiled in major media outlets, such as The New York Times, CNBC, and TED. To learn more, go to RobotSeaMonster.com.

Valiant Eagle

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

