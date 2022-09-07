Congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Liz Truss

TAJIKISTAN, September 7 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Liz Truss, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as Leader of the Conservative Party and assuming the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

At the beginning of this year, our countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

During this period, attaching great importance to strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation with your country, we have advocated and continue to advocate their further development in all areas of mutual interest.

We express the hope that during your tenure in this high post, the relations of mutually beneficial cooperation between the parties will enter a new stage of their expansion, enriched with new content.

The Tajik side is ready to make joint efforts at various levels to fruitfully advance this process.

I wish you, Your Excellency, good health, happiness and new achievements in your future activities, and well-being and sustainable prosperity to the friendly people of the United Kingdom.

I avail this opportunity to renew my assurances of my highest consideration.”