New axledit panel offers direct sequence export to Adobe Premiere Pro

IBC Hall 7 D20 - Other key features of new release include the ability to catalog existing cloud and on-premise storage pools, and localized user interfaces

Until now, MAMs have only exported clips to Premiere Pro; with axledit 1.2 they can collaboratively create full sequences in the MAM, and bring them as well as the associated clips into Premiere Pro.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI has launched a new panel for Adobe® Premiere® Pro allowing seamless export of axledit sequences to the class-leading Adobe video editor. Version 1.2 of Axle’s revolutionary axledit cloud-native MAM with integrated video editor is making its IBC debut at the Global Distribution stand, Hall 7.D20.

axledit's unique collaboration features allow not only browser-based review and approval by producers and clients, but also simultaneous editing sessions with a shared view of the current state of the timeline and playback. This capability is especially important in a world where remote work has become not only accepted, but the overwhelming choice of content professionals industry wide.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle ai, said “This panel represents a new level of integration between MAMs and desktop editing applications. It represents the culmination of our collaboration with Adobe over the years. Previously, the best MAM users could hope for was to export clips to Premiere Pro, but with axledit 1.2 they can now collaboratively create full sequences in the MAM, and bring them as well as the associated clips into Premiere Pro.”

Other key features of the new axledit 1.2 release include:

1.Multi-language user interface - initially Spanish, French and German front ends with more languages expected over the coming months

2.Ability to catalog external S3-compatible data storage pools, including Amazon S3, Seagate Lyve Cloud and Global Distribution’s new Symply Object storage

3.Integrated speech transcription for affordable, quick location of key moments in video clips

Support for automated workflows with no-code graphical setup, via the axle connector workflow tool.

Other key axledit capabilities include:

• Professional-style timeline with multiple audio and video tracks

• High speed, interrupt-resilient uploads of huge video files

• Effects and transitions

• Powerful sequence versioning

• The ability to directly import stock video content

• Access to axle ai on-premise and cloud media management servers



Pricing and availability

axledit 1.2 is available immediately at www.axledit.com. Available tiers are Free, $10 per user per month and $50 per user per month. In addition, an Enterprise tier is available with a number of key features including hybrid cloud/on-premise configurations, and workflow automations. Complete, private instances of the axledit cloud back end are also available on request for clients such as content studios who want to deploy a ‘walled garden’ version specific to their network.

All axledit, axle ai 2022 and axle connectr subscriptions and purchases are available through axle ai’s reseller/integrator network, featuring leading integrators such as Malaysia’s iPSB (axle’s preferred partner in the APAC region).

About axle ai, Inc.

Axle ai (https://www.axle.ai) - We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Our solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in video editing and media management. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator, Overkill Ventures and Quake Capital. Learn more at www.axle.ai and www.axledit.com

