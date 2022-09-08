Electronic & Industrial Rock Band Cedars Announces New Late Summer Tour

Cedars 2022 Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial-Electronic rock band, Cedars, announced today their new tour with performances that take them from El Paso to the West Coast and Pacific Northwest and finally back to their home state of Texas. The tour will commence on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 in El Paso, Texas at The Rockin’ Bar at 9 PM. The tour will conclude on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas at Sam’s Burger Joint.

Cedars is a five-piece rock band from central Texas whose music incorporates the DIY ethos of bands like The Pixies and PJ Harvey, the haunting atmospheres of Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails, with the infectious grooves of MuteMath. They released “Circles” in early January 2022 and just released their latest single, “WomanKing,” last month.

Cedars is more than just a band - they are a vision of community driven by the idea that beauty can save the world. The band consists of Sandeigh Kennedy, Drew Heaton, Chris Santos, Chris Rodriguez, and Kaleb Perez. They blend industrial and organic textures, drawing together disparate elements to marry complex sonic landscapes with compelling stories.

Tickets will be available for purchase in advance or at the door for all shows and will feature special guests at select venues.

Complete list of confirmed tour dates:

9/7/22 Rockin’ Bar El Paso TX

9/8/22 House of Bards Tucson AZ

9/9/22 Tiki Bar Costa Mesa CA

9/10/22 The Doll Hut Anaheim, CA

9/13/22 Bar Lubitsch Los Angeles CA

9/14/22 Bottom of the Hill San Francisco CA

9/17/22 Music Millennium Portland OR

9/18/22 Lucky Liquor Tavern Seattle WA

9/23/22 The 806 Amarillo TX

9/24/22 Railhead Lawton OK

9/25/22 Red Brick Bar Norman OK

9/29/22 502 Bar San Antonio TX

10/26/22 Sam’s Burger Joint San Antonio TX

Be sure to follow Cedars on social media, and keep up with all of their new and upcoming projects on their website, www.cedars.band.