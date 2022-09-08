Mom and Daughters Create Teen Skincare Company New Legends to Challenge the Beauty Industry

Skincare made by teens for teens New Legends Founders, Chalease, Tamiyah and Aaliyah New Legends Skincare Products Vegan. Organic. Clean. Honest + Never Tested on Animals.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalease Linderman’s daughter, Tamiyah, was 11 years old when she began experimenting with self-care and beauty products. The constant rashes, breakouts, and physical reactions to the harsh chemicals in “adult-made” beauty led to a teary plea asking, “Why isn’t there anything for me?” Diving deeper into the question, Chalease realized an unexpected consequence of these imperfections she had not yet seen in Tamiyah: low confidence and self-esteem. This is where New Legends was born.

After a year and a half of research & development, testing dozens of varied skincare formulations, and close collaborations with estheticians and dermatologists, New Legends developed its first line of skincare products. “Tamiyah and Aaliyah wanted to do kid-safe cosmetics at first, but ultimately we decided to start with the basics of self-care. It was important that we use high quality, natural ingredients that are both gentle and effective for young skin, so creating the right combination of ingredients that upheld our standards took some time,” Chalease recounted. The skincare products, however, were just the surface of the underlying mission of New Legends.

In the age of social media, where filters, angles, and photo manipulation have the eyes of millions of young kids - it’s easy to get lost in the image of impossible perfection. “When Aaliyah looked at me one day saying she wanted skin like this one TikTok influencer - I had to show her that there were apps that made your skin look flawless - even in videos! It’s not real!” Chalease exclaimed. The staggering data that show the long-term impact of low self-confidence and self-esteem includes these mind-boggling statistics:

75% of girls with low self-esteem reported engaging in negative activities like cutting, bullying, smoking, drinking, or disordered eating. This compares to 25% of girls with high self-esteem.

70% of girls aged 15 to 17 avoid normal daily activities, such as attending school, when they feel bad about their looks.

Teen girls that have a negative view of themselves are 4 times more likely to take part in activities with boys that they've ended up regretting later.

7 in 10 girls believe they are not good enough or don’t measure up in some way, including their looks, performance in school, and relationships with friends and family members.

Chalease saw New Legends as a way to disrupt the beauty industry: by simply being real. In an industry known for profiting off the need to achieve perfection, New Legends openly defies that belief. “The purpose of New Legends isn’t to create this image of perfect skin - we want pre-teens and teens to love themselves. We’re not here to change the way you look - we’re here to change the way you feel.” She stated. “Textured skin is normal. Breakouts are inevitable. But how we feel during all of that - how we take care of ourselves, this is where we have the power to shift that self-talk, and I want to pioneer that change,”

New Legends lives by their commitment to being real. Their products use real ingredients, help young teens feel good in their own skin, and never use touched-up imagery in any of their branding and marketing. Their current product lineup includes a facial cleanser, moisturizer, a hydrating mud mask, and an acne-fighting clay mask. For more information on their products, visit their website: www.newlegendscosmetics.com

