Newly launched Latigo Films screens two of this year’s six film slate in Toronto on Sep 11, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly launched, CAA-signed, Latigo Films will showcase two of this year’s hearty six-film slate in Toronto on September 11, concurrent to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The Los Angeles-based production company helmed by industry icon Robert A. Daly Jr and actor/director/producer David Lipper, will also co-host a high profile, red carpet event with film financiers Electric Panda Entertainment, and StardustStudios.ca.
In their first nine months, Latigo Films has produced six films, including the recent theatrical release My Favorite Girlfriend starring Bonnie Piesse (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Tyler Johnson (The Young & The Restless), and upcoming films including action-thrillers Hunt Club (Mena Suvari, Casper van Dien, Mickey Rourke), Joe Baby (Harvey Keitel, Ron Perlman, Willa Fitzgerald), and Murder at Hollow Creek (Mickey Rourke, Jason Patric, and Penelope Ann Miller), horror Wolf Mountain (Keli Price, Danny Trejo, Eddie McClintock), and drama Candy Flip (Chaz Bono, Jessica Belkin).
“From the moment we said this is a go (Latigo Films), we haven’t stopped! I’m even surprised that in the short nine months since our inception, we have completed six (6) features - and next year is going to be equally ambitious. Bob and I are excited to showcase Hunt Club and Wolf Mountain in Toronto” shares Latigo Films President and Co-Founder David Lipper. “As well, to have an opportunity to meet talent, filmmakers, distributors, and financiers at our event - particularly as we prep for the next slate of films.”
Screening Details:
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Royal Theatre, 608 College St, Toronto.
4:00pm Wolf Mountain
6:30pm Hunt Club
*Q&A with Director, Filmmakers, and Key Cast to follow both screenings.
RSVP: LatigoScreenings@epecmedia.com
For more information, please contact LatigoFilms@epecmedia.com.
About Latigo Films:
Latigo Films is the film label of Lipper/Daly Productions - a company founded by David Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr in the fall of 2021. Their first production, My Favorite Girlfriend opened theatrically August 5th, 2022 and is currently available on all leading streaming services. Latigo’s primary focus is on the development and production of genre films that it wants to make and “to work with filmmakers we want to work with,” says President and CEO David Lipper. Latigo has already completed six films since its launch with an ambitious slate of several more to close out its first 12 months of production. latigofilms.com
Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz
