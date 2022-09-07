The judge ruled that a provision of the law requiring physicians to “document the individual’s date of request and provider’s notice to the individual of their objection in the medical record” must be enjoined.
You just read:
Christian doctors win injunction on assisted suicide law
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.