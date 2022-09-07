Inmedix announces pilot collaboration with the Spaulding Integrative Rehabilitation Laboratory

Leon Morales-Quezada MD, MSc, PhD, MPH to lead investigational research using Inmedix CloudHRV™

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc., developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics to quantify stress biology with precision, announced today a collaborative effort with Spaulding Integrative Research Lab Director Leon Morales-Quezada MD, MSc, PhD, MPH. Inmedix CEO and rheumatologist Andrew J Holman MD and Dr. Morales-Quezada will explore how stress state, assessed by Inmedix next-generation heart rate variability (HRV), impacts neurological rehabilitation in a wide variety of neurological diseases and conditions.

“Beyond my field of autoimmune disease and fibromyalgia, I am eager to learn how the harsh biology of stress - epinephrine (adrenaline) - influences the human condition,” said Dr. Holman. “There is nearly universal agreement that stress significantly impacts health. However, the discrete neurologic pathways and the complex physiology governing stress remains a fertile ground for discovery. Arguably, autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress state may be the most overlooked and potentially actionable element of personalized, precision healthcare.”

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress biology, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The natural stress response can beneficially impact immune function in the near term (1). However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease (2). New research within the field of neurology is hoped to more clearly define the broader impact of stress beyond immunology.

Dr. Morales-Quezada said, “There is a pressing need for novel clinical markers of stress in rehabilitation medicine. Particularly in neurological rehabilitation, where persistent stress response hinders neural recovery after injury. The Inmedix system represents a potential option for bedside assessment of the ANS. We are looking forward to exploring the applicability of the advanced HRV analysis offered by Inmedix technology and helping to bring this type of ANS markers closer to clinical practice.”

About the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital

A member of the Mass General Brigham Health System, the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network includes Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, with a main campus in Charlestown, MA, USA, the 3rd ranked rehabilitation hospital in the country by U.S. News & World Report, along with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Cape Cod, Spaulding Hospital Cambridge, Spaulding Nursing and Therapy Center Brighton, and over 25 outpatient sites throughout Eastern Massachusetts. An acclaimed teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School and home to the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Spaulding is recognized as a top residency program in the U.S. in the Doximity Residency Navigator. Spaulding also was recognized by the 2022 Disability Equality Index as a “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” For more information, visit www.spauldingrehab.org.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix CloudHRV™ system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to understand and validate the role of stress biology in immunology.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.