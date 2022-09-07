Windsor Place Industrial Park announced as a Missouri Certified Site

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that the Windsor Place Industrial Park, located in the Village of Windsor near Boonville, is now a Missouri Certified Site. As a Missouri Certified Site, the Windsor Place Industrial Park indicates it is shovel-ready for companies looking to establish business in Central Missouri.

“Becoming a Missouri Certified Site is a great way to signal to prospective employers that your community is ready for growth,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Having shovel-ready sites is critical in today’s economy if we want to create even more opportunities for Missourians.”

As a Certified Site of the Missouri Certified Site program, Windsor Place Industrial Park joins more than 30 other sites statewide that are recognized as development-ready. Certified sites meet a set of standards designed to eliminate risk and expedite a company’s move to a new location. Items reviewed include the availability of utilities, site access, environmental concerns, land use conformance, and potential site development costs. Windsor Place Industrial Park is conveniently located adjacent to the city limits of Boonville along Interstate 70.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Central Missouri,” said Gigi Quinlan McAreavy, Director of Economic Development for Boonslick Community Development Corporation. “This certified site is great news not only for potential new companies, but also for supporting and growing our existing area businesses. In addition, this site could help with supply chain woes, distribution efficiency, and creating more commerce among the distributors in our community. The site’s location adjacent to Interstate 70 and near the county’s Missouri River Port and rails offers an added advantage.”

“The Certified Site designation is a major step that signals to site selectors, developers, and businesses a commitment to future growth,” said Jennifer Presberry, Economic Development Specialist for Co-Mo Connect. “Increasingly, expansion and attraction projects are moving at accelerated speeds. The Missouri Certified Sites program helps prepare communities to compete.”

About Missouri Certified Sites

The purpose of the Missouri Certified Sites program is to define benchmarks consistent with national economic development industry standards regarding the availability and potential of commercial or industrial development sites. Certification is performed through a comprehensive review of many of the issues facing businesses as they search for areas to relocate or expand. These include the availability of utilities, site access, environmental concerns, land use conformance, and site development costs.

Communities seeking site certification can submit applications year-round. Missouri’s growing list of development-ready Certified Sites is available on DED’s website.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.