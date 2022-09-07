Rebuilding McHenry County: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CHICAGO - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in McHenry County are ongoing or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $31million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in McHenry County and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:





Illinois 176 (State Road) at Nish Road includes reconstructing and widening the existing intersection with new traffic signals. One lane in each direction will be maintained throughout construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed summer 2023.





Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River bridge replacement. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction. The project began last summer and is anticipated to be completed this fall.





Illinois 176 from Dean Street to Deerpass Road includes widening and resurfacing along with drainage improvements. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction. The project began this spring and is estimated to be completed next fall.





U.S. 14 (Northwest Highway/Virginia Street) from Crystal Lake Avenue to Pingree Road includes pavement resurfacing, installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs. One lane in each direction will be maintained throughout construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed in late fall.





U.S. 14 from Hartland Road/Hughes Road to Eastwood Drive (Illinois 47) includes pavement resurfacing and installing two dry wells to improve drainage at the intersection of Hartland Road/Hughes Road. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction with daytime lane closures. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall.





Richmond Road (Illinois 31) from Johnsburg Road to south of McCullom Lake Road includes resurfacing, installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs. One lane in each direction will be maintained throughout construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this summer.





Maple Avenue (Illinois 173) from Alden Road to Wilmot Road includes patching and resurfacing. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction with daytime lane closures. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this summer.





U.S. 12/Illinois 59 over Fish Creek includes bridge deck overlay and shoulder reconstruction. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction. The project began this summer and is estimated to be completed late fall.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in McHenry County and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.



