Stow — The September 2022 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts Fire Service introduces the new Structural Collapse Technician training that is expected to debut in October at the DFS Bridgewater campus, describes fireworks prevention and interdiction efforts completed in July, explores a multi-hazard exercise that brought local, regional, and state public safety resources together in a simulated attack on civilians and first responders, presents a brief history of the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office that is the first in an ongoing history series, and much more.



The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services PIO Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov.

