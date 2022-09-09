Ripple Science Announces SOC 2 Type II Compliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a digital clinical trial software company, today announced it has successfully completed a compliance audit for SOC 2 examination and Type II Compliance. This analysis validates Ripple as a trusted and secure technology for its users and their data assets.
SOC 2 Type II, better known as Service Organization Control 2 Type II, is a comprehensive audit report that attests to a service organization’s trustworthiness. It is commonly used to assess the risk associated with service providers that store customers’ data in the cloud. Established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to ensure accountability, transparency, and traceability, SOC 2 encompasses a set of trust principles that validates a firm’s credibility and practices relating to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
“We are pleased to add one more layer of assurance to our clinical research users that the Ripple platform meets the highest security, continuity, and privacy standards in the industry,” remarked Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “We operate in an industry that is based on trust which is especially critical when it comes to protecting clinical trial patient data.”
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies. Ripple enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Enterprise is a direct-to-patient software platform designed to support decentralized, virtual, and hybrid clinical trials. Designed and audited to 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR and SOC2 standards, Ripple Enterprise enables the entire clinical trial industry to adopt digital clinical trial workflows driving down costs and expanding access to more diverse patient populations.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
Anna Falzon
SOC 2 Type II, better known as Service Organization Control 2 Type II, is a comprehensive audit report that attests to a service organization’s trustworthiness. It is commonly used to assess the risk associated with service providers that store customers’ data in the cloud. Established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to ensure accountability, transparency, and traceability, SOC 2 encompasses a set of trust principles that validates a firm’s credibility and practices relating to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
“We are pleased to add one more layer of assurance to our clinical research users that the Ripple platform meets the highest security, continuity, and privacy standards in the industry,” remarked Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “We operate in an industry that is based on trust which is especially critical when it comes to protecting clinical trial patient data.”
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies. Ripple enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Enterprise is a direct-to-patient software platform designed to support decentralized, virtual, and hybrid clinical trials. Designed and audited to 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR and SOC2 standards, Ripple Enterprise enables the entire clinical trial industry to adopt digital clinical trial workflows driving down costs and expanding access to more diverse patient populations.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
Anna Falzon
Ripple Science
+1 734-644-4282
email us here