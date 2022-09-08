BlueBox Systems and Vizion Launch Commercial Partnership
Mutual users can track air cargo across 130 airlines through BlueBox Systems and 98% of ocean freight shipments through Vizion.
We're excited to partner with BlueBox ... The impact of offering visibility across multiple modes of freight elevates business and supply chain performance in the fulfillment of consumer needs.”UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueBox Systems and Vizion have announced a commercial partnership that will give both companies’ users end-to-end product location data and greater visibility across their supply chains.
— Kyle Henderson, Vizion CEO
Supply chain challenges have dominated headlines the last two years. While COVID-19 created labor shortages and wide-scale shifts in demand, existing supply chain structural issues and a general lack of visibility exacerbated the shockwaves created by the pandemic.
Those supply chain challenges created a series of adverse results in the real world, including:
1. Dozens of ships waiting for days or weeks off of the world’s busiest ports.
2. Long lead times for the delivery of certain goods.
3. Volatility in the prices of natural resources and raw materials.
4. Empty store shelves.
5. General confusion within companies that rely on air cargo and ocean freight.
Without reliable supply chain visibility, many companies were left to wonder where their products were located in the world — which is a common problem according to research.
A 2020 Gartner survey of global supply chain leaders found that only 21% of respondents have “good visibility and the agility to shift sourcing, manufacturing and distribution activities around quickly.” That means more than three-quarters of supply chain leaders lack the information and/or the ability to make rapid decisions based on current supply chain circumstances.
BlueBox Systems and Vizion exist to provide supply chain leaders with the visibility they currently lack.
BlueBox Systems delivers real-time visibility into the location of your air cargo. When using BlueBox Systems, you can track shipments across 1,600 airports and 130 airlines, including fresh aircraft position data every 10 minutes. Status updates include ETA changes, flight connection risks, delays, airport performance, transloading times, plus more. BlueBox Systems’ cargo platform even helps users calculate emissions per product based on the type of aircraft and real-time flight data.
Vizion API provides a similar level of visibility to users tracking ocean freight, including logistics service providers, shippers and cargo owners, plus technology providers in the logistics space. After integrating with Vizion API, users receive complete, standardized and detailed container tracking information that can be used by shipping, inventory and finance teams to make decisions based on the most complete and up to date information available. Vizion’s data covers 98% of all global ocean freight shipments.
“Blue Box Systems and Vizion API offer the best of both worlds, combining sea and air freight data to provide a unique supply chain visibility in the market," said Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems. “We are very pleased to have found in Vizion a partner with the same passion for pushing the digitalization of supply chains and providing high quality solutions.”
“The supply chain challenges of the last two years have highlighted the lack of visibility that cargo owners have in locating their products,” said Vizion CEO Kyle Henderson. “We’re excited to partner with BlueBox Systems to better support customers’ visibility needs across air and ocean freight. The impact of offering visibility across multiple modes of freight elevates business and supply chain performance in the fulfillment of consumer needs.”
This new partnership will allow BlueBox Systems to support its users’ ocean freight visibility needs through Vizion. In turn, Vizion users that also need air cargo visibility will be able to get support through BlueBox Systems. The companies are planning to deepen their relationship in the coming months and years by making each other’s data even more readily accessible to users that need comprehensive supply chain visibility.
ABOUT BLUEBOX SYSTEMS
BlueBox Systems makes it possible to monitor airfreight in real time. What was previously a black box, now becomes transparent. The individual stops of air freight while in transit to its destination can be tracked in real time. The shipper knows where the shipment is and can provide information about the estimated time of delivery at any time. Recipients can take care of further scheduling in advance, avoiding costly delays and damage. For more information, visit www.blueboxsystems.com
ABOUT VIZION
Vizion is an API-based solution for ocean freight visibility. The company’s API helps logistics service providers, cargo owners, and other stakeholders act on their digital ambitions by integrating essential data and insights into existing enterprise systems and delivering a stronger customer experience. Vizion’s products include visibility APIs, data benchmarking, and enriched, accessible datasets built on fundamentally sound information technology infrastructures. Learn more at www.vizionapi.com
