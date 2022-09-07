Advisory: Auditor Faber to Participate in Oil and Gas Discussion

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber will meet with oil and gas industry officials to discuss the recent audit of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Orphan Well Program and other factors affecting the industry across the state:

Who: Auditor Faber joins members of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and supporters of the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program.

What: Discussion of Ohio’s Orphan Well Program and Oil and Gas Industry.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, with a media availability at 11 a.m.

Where: Dominion Energy, 98 Starlite Drive, Marietta, Ohio, 45750

