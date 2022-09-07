Submit Release
Advisory: Auditor Faber to Participate in Oil and Gas Discussion

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber will meet with oil and gas industry officials to discuss the recent audit of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Orphan Well Program and other factors affecting the industry across the state:

Who: Auditor Faber joins members of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and supporters of the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program. 

What: Discussion of Ohio’s Orphan Well Program and Oil and Gas Industry.

When: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, with a media availability at 11 a.m.

Where: Dominion Energy, 98 Starlite Drive, Marietta, Ohio, 45750

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government. 

