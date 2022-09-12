FASI NAMES DR. CARLOS BOSQUES SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH

Dr. Carlos Bosques, FASI Senior Vice President, Research Food Allergy Science Initiative (FASI)

Responsible for guiding the organization in translating new and ongoing breakthrough discoveries into therapeutic interventions to fight food allergies.

I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with this committed and creative team on this important quest.” — - Dr. Carlos Bosques, FASI Senior Vice President, Research

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Allergy Science Initiative (FASI) announced today the appointment of Dr. Carlos Bosques to the role of senior vice president of research of the food allergy research organization.

Dr. Bosques, a biological chemist and bioengineer by training, has dedicated over 16 years to the development of biomedical technology platforms and novel therapeutics.

He has authored high-impact publications, book chapters, patents and international presentations in the fields of immunology and glycobiology. This interdisciplinary background is perfectly aligned with FASI’s scientific approach. More importantly, Bosques’ experience in identifying therapeutic business opportunities and developing immuno-therapeutics from discovery to the clinical stage represents a great asset for the next phase of FASI.

“I joined FASI primarily for three main reasons: The level of elegant and cutting-edge science that FASI’s world renowned investigators are doing to unravel the complex pathophysiological networks of food allergies; the hope that these scientific breakthroughs will open the door for novel and exciting diagnostics and treatment interventions; and the promise that working together with an unparalleled team of committed founders and investigators will enable us to improve the quality of life of millions of people around the world,” he said. “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with this committed and creative team on this important quest.”

AN EXPERIENCED RESEARCHER

Bosques’ experience includes building and managing strong technical teams and intellectual property portfolios as well as establishing company strategies with executive teams. Both are exciting additions to FASI’s mission of finding a cure for food allergies, said John Walter, CEO of FASI.

“With Dr. Bosques joining the FASI leadership team, the organization is now well positioned to build upon five years of foundational science investment. This will allow us to opportunistically invest in translational science and position FASI to develop revolutionary therapies for food allergies based on the work of our cutting-edge investigators,” Walter said. “As FASI’s Senior Vice President of Research, he will work closely with a diverse group of world-renowned investigators to lead the discovery and development of therapeutic alternatives to treat food allergies.”

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT FOOD ALLERGIES – FASI IS

Through a multi-disciplinary approach that includes food chemistry, immunology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, microbiology and computational biology, FASI is developing a comprehensive strategy to transform the lives of people with food allergies.

As FASI looks ahead to developing treatments for food allergies, Bosques will help lead the way, said Dr. Christine Olsen, executive chair of the FASI board of directors, who helped establish FASI in 2016 with the goal of bringing together the brightest minds in medicine and science to find a cure for food allergies.

“At FASI, our cutting-edge research is giving us insight about the food-gut-brain axis that opens the door for novel and exciting treatment interventions,” Olsen said. “Dr. Bosques has both the experience and the vision to expand on that research, bring therapeutics to market and help FASI realize its ultimate goal – to make a world where it’s possible for everyone to eat without fear.”

Learn more at foodallergyscience.org.