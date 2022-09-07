Respect My Region’s Mitch Pfeifer and Joey Brabo Discuss The Value of Podcasts and Video Content For Cannabis Brands
Cannabis marketing experts talk podcasts and video contentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respect My Region (RMR), a Seattle-based award-winning, media, music, cannabis, and technology company, is pleased to discuss the value of podcasts and video content for cannabis brands currently operating in a recreational or medicinally legal cannabis market.
Dating back to 2017, Mitch Pfeifer, CEO and Founder of Respect My Region, and Joey Brabo, Chief Operations Officer, have hosted 250+ podcast episodes, published more than 6,000 web articles, and reached over 100 million people on social media serving cannabis and music content.
“When it comes to the internet and social media, consumption habits and each network’s algorithm are constantly changing. Staying ahead of the curve can be tricky but it isn’t impossible. Even cannabis companies who have suffered numerous deleted accounts or the infamous shadow ban can see success if they execute the right strategy.” said Mitch Pfeifer, Founder, and CEO of Respect My Region. “Combining short form engaging videos with long form educational podcast content has proven to grow our social media accounts as well as our personal networks exponentially faster than when we just published written articles and promoted our own blogs. All forms of content are valuable but once you publish multiple forms of content, consistently, that’s where the magic happens.”
“Back in 2018, I started analyzing what made the best and most popular social media accounts in the world so great at what they do.'' said Joey Brabo, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Owner of Respect My Region. “It was clear that groups like ESPN, Sportscenter, Barstool Sports, Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian, and even Snoop Dogg were all actively participating or hosting podcasts, plus each of these entities also shared funny short videos. With respect to Snoop, the Kardashians, and Joe Rogan, many of the most famous people in the world are often included as part of viral videos that have been created by fans and marketers. From these accounts alone, there is a never-ending supply of education and humor. When you stack on the memes and other user generated content these groups and their content is usually included in, the exposure becomes larger and more notable.”
The two cannabis professionals are currently on the road across the United States looking at the best and most popular products, brands, and dispensaries in each market. You can stay up to date with content across all social media channels, podcasts on all streaming platforms, or their website RespectMyRegion.com.
The North American Weed Tour began on July 10th and ends on December 15th, 2022”.
For more information, or to get involved, visit RespectMyRegion.com/NorthAmericanWeedTour or email Joey Brabo at joey@RespectMyRegion.com.
Media, PR, and Strategic Partners for the 2022 North American Weed Tour:
10Buds, 40 Tons, 420 Jurist, Adam ILL, AZ Cannabis News, Beard Bros Pharms, Betty Krocker Bakes, BudsFeed, Cannabiscapes, CannabisTalk 101, Cannabis and Movies Club, Elana Cohen Public Relations, Emerald Market, Ganjapreneur, G4 Live, Heady NJ, Honeysuckle Magazine, Illinois News Joint, Inner.Chii, Mistah Cannabis, MJ Brand Insights, Natura, Neon Joint, Petalfast, Pre-Packs, Pot Brothers at Law, PufCreativ, Skunk Magazine, The Bluntness, The Cannabis Library, The Cannigma, and The Weed Blog.
About Respect My Region: Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. RMR is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. The brand offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services.
Elana Cohen
Respect My Region
+1 847-997-4404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other