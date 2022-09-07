Virtual Hiring Event to be held for Program Coordinator and Nurse Positions in Kanawha County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health (BPH) will host virtual hiring events from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and Friday, September 9, 2022.

The September 8 event will interview for the position of Health and Human Resources Specialist Senior and the September 9 event will interview for two positions of Nurse 3.

The Health and Human Resources Specialist Senior will serve as the Program Coordinator for the West Virginia WISEWOMAN program which provides low-income, under or uninsured women ages 40-64 years support to improve their health.

The Nurse 3 positions will serve as the Tracking and Follow-Up Nurse and the Nurse Case Manager for the West Virginia Breast & Cervical Cancer Screening Program, which provides under or uninsured women access to breast and cervical cancer screening services. Both Nurse 3 positions will be housed in the Office of Maternal, Child, and Family Health.

Those interested in either of these positions are encouraged to register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-558-7816.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new information and career opportunities.​​​