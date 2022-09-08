Nomi Lifowè Debuts Loving Story That Highlights Black Children
The South African/Tanzanian author releases her debut book de-stigmatizing the “tough love” narrative in black households
I feel that in Black families, there is so much emphasis on "tough love". Through my literary works, my hope is to influence households to make sure that their home is a sanctuary for their kids.”CUMMING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle parenting meets literary art in the new publication by a South African/Tanzanian author. 'A World In One' by Nomi Lifowè celebrates love, encouragement, and overall gentleness from parents and guardians raising a young child. The book has unique illustrations that showcase a young melanated girl. 'A World In One' is available September 19th on all major platforms books are sold and at these specific retailers internationally (www.nomilifowe.com/publishedworks).
— Nomi Lifowè
'A World In One' published by Pillow Publishing House follows a young girl named “Ava” across the different worlds in her universe. The story is a letter to her niece exemplifying her love for her existence. The book's illustration created by Monique Mortimer is another element that makes this book special. The main character children will see is a brown skin girl with textured hair exploring "the world". While the book is full of positive affirmations to read aloud, a secondary piece can be found at the back of the book called "Ava's Lullaby" By Nomi Lifowè.
Inspired by her own childhood and her niece's future, the goal is to assist parents in creating a healthier environment for children across the world. After a life-defining experience of her own as a child, she believes in promoting a tender approach to raising children. Nomi Lifowè states, “My hope is that this book promotes a softer approach in displaying our love to our children. In making sure that our children know how special they are and what an honor it is to love them.” On a mission to alter the black household belief of “tough love”, the author urges parents to seek alternative methods of interacting with their children. Nomi wants to help parents express their love to their child(ren) through her literary works. She states, “I feel that in Black families, particularly African ones where I am from, there is so much emphasis on "tough love". I cannot change my childhood, but through my literary works, my hope is to influence households to make sure that their home is a sanctuary for their kids."
Join Ava on her heroic journey as she explores the universe, and learns about the different types of love on 10 spellbinding planets. Get an exclusive preview of 'A World In One' by contacting Pillow Publishing House.
About Nomi Lifowè
Nomi Lifowè is a children's book author and familial abuse survivor originally from South Africa and Tanzania. She is a huge advocate for abuse survivors and is currently a senior at Arizona State pursuing Social Justice and Human Rights. She was inspired to write her debut book 'A World in One' for her 6-year-old niece, Ava Julianna, based on a lullaby she would sing to her when she was a baby. Nomi has lived in over 9 countries so far and uses her experience to motivate and inspire others!
Nomi Lifowè | Author
Pillow Publishing House
