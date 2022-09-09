Segue Manufacturing Services to Showcase Medical and Regulatory Expertise at BIOMEDevice Boston 2022
Medical Electronics Manufacturing Integration Specialist joins leading Medtech lineup as premier Medical conference returns to East Coast
For the Medical Device industry, this long-term state of ‘unprecedented change’ brings fatigue but also innovation, which is where Segue Manufacturing can really help.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segue Manufacturing Services, a global contract electronics manufacturer specializing in custom electromechanical, cable assembly and engineering services for the Medical sector, will be featured at Booth 322 as BIOMEDevice Boston returns for 2022. One of the premier events in the Biomedical and Medical Device industry, BIOMEDevice Boston will showcase thought leaders, emerging technology, and global medical and tech trends in its anticipated return on September 28-29 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.
— Scott Manty, VP Sales & Marketing
Boston-headquartered Segue Manufacturing Services is a Medical Device specialist and 30-year veteran of the contract electronics manufacturing industry, delivering Medtech from portable ventilators, to large-format sterilizers, to first-to-market healthcare technology, to Medical OEMs and Tier I EMS providers around the globe. With manufacturing operations in Billerica, MA and Xiamen, China, and a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico, Segue’s specialist expertise in manufacturing and engineering Medical Devices is proven to accelerate the ramp from NPI to volume manufacturing.
“Global supply chains are more burdened than ever, while also being replicated and remediated as turbulent conditions prevail and technology leaders look for new ways to reduce liability and improve hardware quality and delivery for a changing marketplace. For the Medical Device industry, this long-term state of ‘unprecedented change’ brings fatigue but also innovation, which is where Segue Manufacturing can really help,” said Scott Manty, Segue’s VP of Sales & Marketing.
“Segue’s Boston Manufacturing Center with its NPI Center of Excellence excels in everything ‘complex Medical’, including electromechanical systems integration and fulfillment, complex cable and wire harness, and our unparalleled program flexibility. Combine that with our ability to provide redundancy and supply chain continuity through our China operation and Asia-specific supply chains, and we’re able to offer our customers the ultimate supply and fulfillment solution while exceeding FDA and other regulatory requirements.”
At BIOMEDevice Boston, Segue Manufacturing Services will be exhibiting its latest capabilities in complex Medical Device manufacturing and engineering services, including regulatory solutions for OEMs that must comply with the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements for Class I, Class II and Class III devices.
Taking place on September 28-29, BIOMEDevice Boston is a direct response to the Medical industry’s ever-changing landscape, helping companies improve the ways in which they harness the power of technology and digital solutions that result in more efficient, accurate, and lower-cost medical devices. This year’s conference sessions include themes such as 3D printing and robotics, digital health, cybersecurity and the Medtech investment landscape.
OEMs and Tier I EMS interested in arranging an appointment with Segue in advance of the show should contact:
Scott Manty
VP Sales & Marketing
1-978-726-9744
BIOMEDevice Boston Conference Details
Booth #322
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
Sept. 28-29, 2022
About Segue Manufacturing Services
www.segue-mfg.com
Segue Manufacturing Services provides Made-in-the-USA and China solutions to its OEM and Tier I EMS customers in Medical markets from Cardiovascular to Laboratory Instrumentation and Sterilization to Imaging and Diagnostics. Since 1991, Segue specializes in manufacturing and engineering services including custom cable design, Design for Manufacturing, New Product Introduction, electromechanical systems engineering and integration, test, strategic sourcing and logistics. With manufacturing centers in Boston, Massachusetts and Xiamen, China, a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico, and a wholly owned fulfillment warehouse in New Hampshire, Segue Manufacturing Services specializes in the seamless transfer of its customers’ products from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. Employing close to 500 people, the company has FDA-registered and ISO 13485-certified manufacturing facilities, in addition to ISO 9001, ISO/TS 16949, ITAR-registration and MedAccred accreditation. In addition to Medical, Segue Manufacturing also serves customers in the Industrial, Capital Equipment and Robotics markets.
Scott Manty
Segue Manufacturing Services
+1 978-970-1200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn