Police Locate Two Vehicles Of Interest As Investigation Continues Into Wicomico Co. Hit And Run Fatal

Maryland State Police News Release

(Salisbury, MD) – Maryland State Police located two vehicles of interest as the investigation continues into a Wicomico County hit and run fatal that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Delaware man.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Crash Team have identified two vehicles in close proximity to a crash that occurred around 3:41 a.m. on August 16, 2022.  Video surveillance of the area and forensic analysis of vehicle debris at the scene identified the two vehicles as a white 2009 Ford Edge and a red/orange 2019 Kia Soul.  The drivers of the two vehicles are cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

The victim, identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29, of Lewes, Delaware, was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Mr. Lin was operating an Apollo motorized scooter. Police believe he was traveling northbound in lane one of North Salisbury Boulevard, north of Oliphant Street in Salisbury where he was subsequently struck by a vehicle.  

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the scene along with deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Salisbury City Police Department. The Office of the State’s Attorney in Wicomico County also responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721. Upon completion of the investigation, the report will be submitted to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Wicomico County for review and consideration.

The investigation continues..

###

 

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

