FDLE arrests Pensacola man for child solicitation

Sept. 7, 2022PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested James Darwin Willman, 31, of Pensacola, today on two counts of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child, seven counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device or equipment, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. All charges are third-degree felonies.

The investigation began last month when agents, posing as a 14-year-old female, started communicating with Willman via an online dating website. Willman sent the agent’s 14-year-old persona several photographs of his exposed genitalia and requested nude photographs of the minor. He also agreed to travel and meet the agent’s 14-year-old persona, describing sexual acts he wanted to perform with her.

Willman was booked into the Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond. He will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.



