National Trucking Week September 4 - 10

CANADA, September 7 - Released on September 7, 2022

National Trucking Week is being recognized by the Government of Saskatchewan.

"Our government knows that transportation is vital to our economy, Saskatchewan truckers play a key role in continuing to grow the provincial economy. It's important to recognize their contribution in making Saskatchewan a great place to live," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We remain committed to improving safety, competitiveness and reliability for the transportation industry.

Saskatchewan is a land-locked province, which relies heavily on the trucking industry to move goods to market. Saskatchewan-based exports generate about two-thirds of all the economic activity in the province, and just about everything produced moves by truck at some point.

"The quality of public infrastructure directly impacts the effectiveness of the trucking industry," Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said. "We appreciated the investments the provincial government has made to improve the highway network for our members."

Recent highway improvement projects like passing lanes on Highways 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 16 and 39 have provided benefits for the economy, citizens and the trucking industry.

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving more than 1,100 km of provincial highways this year, for a total of 3,500 km over the past three years. The government has set a 10-year Growth Plan target of improving 10,000 kilometers of highways. With this year's improvements, the province is ahead of the pace needed to meet this target.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $11.5 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 18,400 km of Saskatchewan highways.

