Saskatchewan First Among Provinces in Merchandise Exports

CANADA, September 8 - Released on September 7, 2022

Saskatchewan's economy continues to grow and today, Statistics Canada reported that merchandise exports increased by 67.5 per cent in July 2022 compared to July 2021, the highest increase among the provinces.

In the first seven months of 2022, merchandise exports in Saskatchewan increased by 42.9 per cent, the second highest increase among the provinces.

"The latest merchandise export numbers show that exports remain a crucial part of Saskatchewan's current and future economic strength," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We are proud of our export sectors and the hard work they are doing to generate growth, create jobs and provide quality products to the world."

Metal ores and non-metallic minerals and energy products led the province's year-over-year export growth, with increases of 227.7 per cent and 66.9 per cent respectively.

Saskatchewan has ranked highly among the provinces in several key economic indicators in recent months. In July 2022, the value of building permits surged 86.2 per cent compared to July 2021 and urban housing starts increased by 35.6 per cent during the same period. In addition, June 2022 wholesale trade numbers grew by 64.8 per cent compared to June 2021, manufacturing sales increased by 25.2 per cent and investment in building construction numbers saw Saskatchewan first among the provinces with an increase of 63 per cent during the same period.

