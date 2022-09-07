Temporary overnight lane closures of east- and westbound I-80 in West Des Moines scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 12

CRESTON, Iowa – Sept. 7, 2022 – A project to set beams for the new Ashworth Road bridge over Interstate 80 in West Des Moines requires closures of east- and westbound I-80 between Jordan Creek Parkway (exit 121) and Grand Prairie Parkway (exit 118) and a full closure of Ashworth Road overnights beginning on Monday night, Sept. 12, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.

Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m.

Full closure of westbound I-80 and closure of the left lane of eastbound I-80 to allow crews to set two beams.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. until Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5 a.m.

Full closure of westbound I-80 and closure of the left lane of eastbound I-80 to allow crews to set two beams.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5 a.m.

Full closure of eastbound I-80 and closure of the left lane of westbound I-80 to allow crews to set four beams.

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 a.m.

Full closure of eastbound I-80 and closure of the left lane of westbound I-80 to allow crews to set three beams.

During these closures, traffic will follow a marked detour route using Grand Prairie Parkway, University Avenue, and Jordan Creek Parkway.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Brian Smith at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us