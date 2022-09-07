Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4200 Block of Edson Place, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 5, 2022, in the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast.

At approximately 2:23 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and threatened the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, 36-year-old Maxwell Henry, Jr., of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###