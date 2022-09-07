Wednesday, September 7

Seattle teachers strike, delaying first day of school

Seattle educators are on strike Wednesday after negotiating late into the night Tuesday, with classes canceled in the state’s largest school district on what would have been the first school day of the year. Teachers, paraprofessionals and certificated teaching staff began picketing at their schools at 7:30 a.m. and will stay on the picket lines until 3:30 p.m. each day until educators ratify a contract agreement, WEA said. Teachers have been negotiating with the district for months, with leadership mainly focused on pay increases and support for special education and multilingual students. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

A large glacier in Antarctica that could raise sea levels several feet is disintegrating faster than last predicted, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience. The Thwaites Glacier — dubbed the “doomsday glacier” because scientists estimate that without it and its supporting ice shelves, sea levels could rise more than 3 to 10 feet — lies in the western part of the continent. After recently mapping it in high-resolution, a group of international researchers found that the glacial expanse experienced a phase of “rapid retreat” sometime in the past two centuries — over a duration of less than six months. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Alexandra Mazur)

This weekend’s combination of high heat, low humidity and wind has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning, meaning that wildfire danger is at a critical level. The danger extends from the Cascades to the Western Washington lowlands, the Weather Service said Tuesday. Gusty winds of 15-25 miles per hour from the north combined with humidity levels of 15-30 percent will make Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings dangerous, the Weather Service said. Smoke from existing and new wildfires across the region could impact air quality Friday and Saturday in Puget Sound. Continue reading at The News Tribune.

