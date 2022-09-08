Free Webinar on How to Attract, Motivate, and Retain Gen Z Employees
Prositions, Inc. announced they are hosting a complimentary webinar with Dr. Santor Nishizaki on how to attract, motivate, and retain Gen Z employees.
In a time of Quiet Quitting and quick resignations, it’s crucial for organizations to find ways to keep the newest generation in the workforce interested and actively engaged.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prositions, Inc., a pioneer in the design and delivery of virtual training solutions, has recently announced they are hosting a complimentary webinar titled “Understanding and Working with Generation Z Employees” that will take place on September 21, 2022 from 11:00am - 12:00pm CST.
— Dr. Santor Nishizaki
The webinar will feature subject matter expert Dr. Santor Nishizaki who specializes in keynotes, training, and consulting with organizations about Millennial and Generation Z employees. His latest book, Working with Gen Z, and his soon-to-be-released microlearning course are based on his original research and work.
“Gen Z is a driving force in shaping the future of the workplace. In a time of Quiet Quitting and quick resignations, it’s crucial for organizations to find ways to keep the newest generation in the workforce interested and actively engaged,” said Dr. Santor Nishizaki. “I’m excited to partner with Prositions for this exclusive webinar to share how to attract, motivate, and retain Gen Z employees in every organization.”
This highly informative webinar will examine the unique professional experiences and expectations of employees from the newest generation to enter the workforce, Generation Z. The webinar will also provide key tips and strategies on how to create a culture and work environment that will attract, motivate, and retain exceptional talent from both potential and current Gen Z employees.
Participants will learn how to:
Understand what the research shows about Generation Z
Discover an innovative recruitment strategy to attract Gen Zs
Identify how to build an effective onboarding program to retain Gen Zs
Recognize what motivates and keeps Gen Zs engaged at work
Identify how to create a sense of inclusion and belonging for Gen Zs
This webinar has also been approved for both SHRM and HRCI credits. Participants will receive their certifications after attending the webinar.
“Each generation has unique skills, talents, and ideas that can help an organization grow, but it’s hard to bring out the best in an employee who is unmotivated or uninterested in their job,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. “Dr. Santor Nishizaki is incredibly knowledgeable about how to overcome these challenges with Gen Z employees.”
To register for this complimentary webinar, visit: https://prositions.com/complimentary-webinar.
About Dr. Santor Nishizaki:
Santor Nishizaki, Ph.D., M.B.A., is the founder and CEO of Mulholland Consulting Group, whose mission is to help organizations increase generational awareness and create a happier workplace. His work on Millennials and Gen Z in the workplace has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Psychology Today, the Boston Globe, Yahoo Finance, MSN.com, CNN.com, SHRM Blog, College Recruiter, and elsewhere.
About Prositions:
Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and virtual training programs and offers a complete range of HR consulting, software, and service solutions. Prositions’ full-featured Learning Management System (LMS), dashTrain, includes a library of over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules. For more information, visit http://www.prositions.com or contact the Prositions team at 877-244-8848.
