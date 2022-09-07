Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retailers Need to Evolve
NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform Streamlines Product Launches in the U.S.
Many businesses resisted the online shopping experience. They didn’t see that the retail landscape would forever be changed.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online shopping celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
Book Stacks Unlimited, an online bookstore, was one of the first e-commerce sites in 1992, two years before Amazon revolutionized the consumer experience forever.
“Many businesses resisted the online shopping experience,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “They didn’t see that the retail landscape would forever be changed.”
Gould said he has seen the retail industry evolve during his lifetime.
“My grandfather lived during the door-to-door salesmen era,” Gould said. “Then, the telephone and fax machine changed how businesses and consumers communicated with each other.”
Gould started his retail career using the iconic IBM Selectric typewriter, which was eventually replaced by desktop computers.
“Perhaps it doesn’t rise to the level of landing a man on the moon, but the evolution of retail changed every aspect of buying and selling consumer goods,” Gould added.
For more than two decades, Gould also has changed the way manufacturers launch products in the U.S.
“Technology, marketing, and experience enabled me to develop my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform that provides brands with a cost-effective approach to introducing new, innovative products to American consumers,” Gould said.
The “Evolution of Distribution“ platform brings together all the professional services needed to launch new products or expand sales of existing sales.
“NPI offers sales, marketing, and operational services to its health and wellness clients that are seeking to reach the U.S. consumer,” he said. “We emphasize speed to market at an affordable price."
During the past two decades, Gould has also adapted to the growth of online shopping.
“I realized the importance of e-commerce in the early 2000s when Amazon started its health and wellness category,” Gould said. “I was part of a ‘Powerhouse Trifecta’ that placed dozens of brands and even more products on Amazon’s new platform.
“Online business was not a passing fancy,” Gould said. “If you wanted to grow your business in the past 20 years, you needed to get onboard the digital express.”
Gould said online sales had a steady upward trajectory until COVID-19, which pushed millions of consumers to buy products that they had only purchased in person.
“Foot traffic is returning to the brick-and-mortar stores but online shopping is now cemented in consumer shopping habits,” he added. “The pandemic forced businesses to adapt by offering curbside assistance, same-day delivery, and much more.
“At NPI, we don’t react to changes in the retail industry,” Gould said. “We anticipate the new trends and act on them.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
email us here