Creek Travel Plaza Celebrates 10 Years with NASCAR Replica Shell-Pennzoil #22 to Join Anniversary Festivities
Enjoy food, fun and a look at the #22 Shell NASCARATMORE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The official 10th Anniversary Celebration of Creek Travel Plaza (CTP) is planned for Friday, September 16th, from 10 am-4 pm. Festivities will include an appearance by the Shell-Pennzoil #22 NASCAR. Tribal Members and guests are invited to join the celebration beginning at 10 am with food and drink, including ice cream, BBQ tasting, giveaways, and an opportunity to get up-close and personal with a replica of NASCAR’S #22 Ford Mustang.
The Shell branded travel plaza, located just 3 miles south of Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, gives truckers a comfortable place to rest and access the entertainment options in and around Wind Creek Casino. Since opening on Labor Day 2012, CTP has provided the amenities today’s traveler has come to expect from a top-notch travel plaza. Amenities include free overnight parking, showers, laundry, a driver’s lounge, and many of the financial and business services truckers need to keep them working on the road.
During the past ten years, CTP staff has accomplished some pretty impressive results: more than 4.5 million guests have been served, over 35 million gallons of fuel delivered, 100,000 fountain drinks dispensed, 20,000 showers provided, and more than 2 million meals prepared from the restaurant and deli.
Creek Indian Enterprises Economic Development Authority (CIEDA), which oversees multiple retail travel locations owned by the Tribe, established CTP as an economic stimulator for our local communities and as a revenue generator for the Tribe. Creek Travel Plaza serves hundreds of locals and passing travelers each day.
Tribal Member and CIEDA President/CEO Cody Williamson said, “CTP was created to bring jobs and economic growth to the Poarch community, and we have been successful in doing both. We employ over 40 team members at CTP and are always looking for talented people to join our team. Our team members do a fabulous job providing food, fuel, and other services in demand by both local residents and people traveling through Escambia County.”
Because of the limited number of travel plazas along I-65 in this area offering overnight truck parking, our travel plaza serves the I-65 travelers well. The facility boasts a 10,000-square-foot full-service multi-use travel plaza and rest area. CTP provides services to guests 24/7/365. The location near the Tribal Museum makes it easy for visitors to stop by and learn more about Poarch Band of Creek Indian history and find a souvenir from the museum’s gift shop.
Creek Travel Plaza has earned many awards since opening. The facility was voted one of the top five truck stops in the state of Alabama by Trucker Path mobile app users in 2020. Over 6000 truck stops nationwide are ranked based on feedback and reviews from over 500,000 truckers who use the Trucker Path app. CTP was named a top Alabama Truck Stop and Top Independent Truck Stop in 2017. In 2016, after only four years in operation, CTP already ranked #24 in the top 100 Truck Stops by Trucker Path.
But CTP isn’t just for truckers. Many locals enjoy a tasty, hot meal and good conversation at the 1950’s style-diner. Favorite menu items include tomato gravy and rice, bodacious burgers, fried chicken or shrimp baskets, milkshakes, and the House Specialty Indian Tacos. Travelers and area residents enjoy the convenience of the Grab n Go hot bar while a fully stocked convenience store fills all types of motorists’ needs. Cars, trucks, RVs, and motor coaches are all welcome!
Gerald Montalbano, CIEDA Director of Retail Operations, stated, “I hope everyone will join us to celebrate the success of CTP. The facility has become a social hub for Tribal Members where nearby neighbors gather to share a cup of coffee or a meal. We feel our business contributes to a sense of community for locals while driving travelers to our exit, benefiting the Tribe and adjacent businesses.”
The 10th Anniversary Celebration begins Friday, September 16th at 10am and is open to the public and Tribal Members. All are invited to participate in the festivities and join us in celebrating ten years of success.
About Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA)
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians operates various economic enterprises, which employ thousands of Tribal Members and non-tribal members. Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority manages tribal community-owned enterprises representing a diverse collection of industries. The enterprises overseen by CIEDA do not include any tribal government services nor gaming operations.
