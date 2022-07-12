PCI Manufacturing Receives AS9100D:ISO Certification
Accreditation Allows Direct Market to Aerospace IndustryATMORE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following two years of relentless focus and effort, PCI Manufacturing LLC (PCIM) is now officially AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 credentialed.
Westly Woodruff, President/CEO of PCI Manufacturing, LLC, shared, “This accreditation now gives us the authority to independently market PCIM directly to the aerospace industry as a manufacturer.”
The certification is valid for the scope of work that includes design, development, and provides aviation, space, and defense products and services, including parts, components, and assemblies. In addition to this achievement, PCIM’s Fabrication Department is now AS9100D accredited for the first time in its history.
“I want to congratulate our team members who have worked diligently and selflessly on this process. This certification is a monumental achievement, and we consider it an eternal milestone for PCIM,” Woodruff stated.
DNV GL Business Assurance USA, Inc. (DNV) the accrediting organization for this certification, certifies that the management location and affiliated sites have been found to conform to the Quality Management System standards: AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 (technically equivalent to EN9100:2018 and JISQ9100:2016) and has been audited in accordance with the requirements of AS 9104/1:2012. DNV is an independent expert in assurance and risk management. As one of the world’s leading certification bodies, DNV is helping businesses through certification, assurance of the quality performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities, and supply chains.
About Ecke Holding Co., dba as PCI Federal Services
Ecke Holding Company LLC, doing business as Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services (PCIFS), was formed under the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribe to provide high quality products and services to U.S. Federal customers. Ecke is a Muskogee word for “mother” and reflects the role of the holding company. PCIFS companies focus on delivering exceptional services that exceed expectations.
