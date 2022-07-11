Submit Release
Poarch Band of Creek Indians Acquires Fortis Industries, Inc.

Acquisition enables continued expansion of Federal contracting services in Huntsville, Alabama markets and beyond.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) announced today it purchased Fortis Industries, Inc., a Huntsville, Alabama based company. Fortis Industries will remain a standalone business and operate under the direction of Ecke Holding Company, dba PCI Federal Services (PCIFS) – a division of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The change in ownership took place July 8, 2022.

“PCI Federal Services continues to expand our Government Contracting Services footprint and Fortis Industries brings an exciting addition to our growing Federal Agency support initiatives. We are thrilled to add them to our portfolio of companies,” said Stephanie A. Bryan, Chairwoman and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Chairwoman Bryan continued, “We are particularly excited to continue advancing our growth in the Huntsville area as well as Alabama as a whole.”

Fortis Industries, Inc. is a Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with over 15 years of experience providing full-spectrum facilities support services for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal Government Agencies. Clients include the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of the Navy, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of the Army, among others. Today, Fortis has over 300 professionals providing quality facility services across more than 30 states.

“We could not ask for a better partner to join than the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in our effort to provide superior facility services to the U.S. Government. This acquisition enables our Alabama-based organizations to grow and expand our capabilities across the federal government, while creating employee and community opportunities,” said Josh Hancock, CEO of Fortis Industries.

Josh Hancock (CEO), Casey Palmer (COO) and Brett Holt (CFO), will remain in their existing leadership roles. Fortis Industries’ professionals, clients, and partner firms will see no change in business operations.

Kristin Hellmich
Poarch Band of Creek Indians
+1 251-359-8554
khellmich@pci-nsn.gov

