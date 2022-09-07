Rose Vitale Pledges $1M Gift to Rainforest Partnership

Transformative Investor Leads Large-Scale Shift of Capital to Women-Led Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego resident Rose Vitale, Managing Partner of DRA Family Office, Host of the Female Investor Podcast and a Founder of FundHER World Capital, announces a transformative $1M philanthropic donation to the nonprofit Rainforest Partnership as part of her mission to redirect the flow of capital to female-founded and female-led ventures.

With more than 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur and investor, Vitale has long been passionate about transforming the landscape of funding for women, and in May, DRA Family Office announced a $10M fund dedicated to supporting female founders across for-profit sectors.

Recognizing that female founders in the nonprofit space have comparable need for expanded access to capital for impact, Vitale selected the high-impact, international non-governmental organization Rainforest Partnership, founded by CEO Niyanta Spelman, as her first major gift of transformation philanthropy. The official announcement of this $1M gift will take place September 13 in San Diego, CA.

"I firmly believe that when you empower women, you change lives, whether on a local, national, or global scale,” said Vitale. “This injection of critical capital in Rainforest Partnership will help this powerful, purpose-driven, female-centered nonprofit move toward long-term sustainability and further their impact.”

The $1M gift is the largest single gift received to date by Rainforest Partnership, which protects, conserves and regenerates tropical rainforests in the Amazon by partnering with local and indigenous communities as economic participants and fostering connection between people and nature.

“As a women-led, majority women-powered organization, it’s an incredible honor for Rainforest Partnership to be chosen and recognized with this gift from Rose Vitale,” said Rainforest Partnership Founder and CEO Niyanta Spelman. “Not only will it help our organization thrive, but it directly impacts our on-the-groundwork with primarily women-led rainforest communities, including our women-powered projects, supporting sustainable livelihoods, enabling long-term forest conservation and benefiting our entire planet.”

Vitale invites others to donate to the cause, as well. "If you're ready to create large-scale impact, I invite you to align with me in elevating Niyanta and Rainforest Partnership by making your own gift of transformative philanthropy,” she said.

Both Rose Vitale and Niyanta Spelman will be available for interview opportunities during and after the Sept. 13 announcement. B-roll and media library showcasing Rainforest Partnership’s work in Peru and Ecuador is available upon request.