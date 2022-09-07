Sports Turf Company Supports Inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Induction
This event honors the outstanding high school football players in the state of Georgia spanning decades, and we’re humbled to be a part of it.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. The first induction class will be honored on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame (250 Marietta St. NW).
The Hall of Fame weekend will include a tailgate and halftime announcement of the inductees during the Brookwood High School and Grayson High School football game on Friday, Oct. 21, which will be televised on Peachtree TV. The celebrations will continue as the Hall of Famers walk the Sports Turf green carpet at a reception and awards ceremony on Oct. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame.
“We are honored to have the privilege of sponsoring the first-ever Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame induction class full of true legends,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “This event honors the outstanding high school football players in the state of Georgia spanning decades, and we’re humbled to be a part of it.”
Board members of the Hall of Fame began submitting nominees in the early spring before holding committee votes and appeals to narrow the final ballot down to 100 names. Once the ballot was set, the prestigious panel of board members voted on a minimum of two players from each of the eight eras represented (pre-1950s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s) who showcased incredible talent and exemplified strong character to represent Georgia high school football. The nine members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who played at Georgia high schools received immediate induction, pushing the number to 45 former players that will be inducted in the inaugural class.
“We are grateful for Sports Turf’s continued support of high school football in Georgia,” Score Atlanta President and Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Executive Director I.J. Rosenberg said. “Sports Turf recognizes and honors coaches and athletes across the state, while simultaneously focusing on better and safer athletic facilities where players, some of who will one day join this list, showcase their talent.”
Georgia High School Football Hall Of Fame Inaugural Class (voted in)
Buck Belue (Valdosta, 1977)
Eric Berry (Creekside, 2006)
Emerson Boozer (Laney, 1961)
James Brooks (Warner Robins, 1976)
Clint Castleberry (Boys, 1941)
Bill Curry (College Park, 1959)
Charlie Dudish (Avondale, 1967)
Pat Dye (Richmond Academy, 1956)
Terrence Edwards (Washington County, 1997)
Jeff Francoeur (Parkview, 2001)
Stan Gann (Northside, 1957)
Andre Hastings (Morrow, 1989)
Garrison Hearst (Lincoln County 1989)
Andy Johnson (Athens, 1969)
Chip Kell (Avondale 1966)
Larry Kinnebrew (East Rome, 1977)
George Maloof (Marist, 1947)
Bob McWhorter (Gordon Military, 1909)
Larry Morris (Decatur, 1950)
David Pollack (Shiloh, 2000)
Tracy Rocker (Fulton, 1983)
George Rogers (Duluth, 1976)
Stan Rome (Valdosta, 1973)
Clarence Scott (Trinity, 1966)
Ron Simmons (Warner Robins, 1976)
Otis Sistrunk (Spencer, 1964)
Takeo Spikes (Washington County, 1994)
Bill Stanfill (Cairo, 1964)
Matt Stinchcomb (Parkview, 1994)
Darius Walker (Buford, 2004)
Herschel Walker (Johnson County, 1979)
Hines Ward (Forest Park, 1993)
Charlie Ward (Central-Thomasville, 1987)
Monte Williams (Commerce, 2000)
Eric Zeier (Marietta, 1990)
NFL Hall of Famers (automatic induction)
Champ Bailey (Charlton County, 1995 senior season)
Mel Blount (Lyons Industrial, 1965)
Richard Dent (Murphy, 1978)
Ray Guy (Thomson, 1968)
Calvin Johnson (Sandy Creek, 2003)
Jim Parker (Ballard Hudson, 1953) - Canton, Ohio
Shannon Sharpe (Glennville, 1985)
Fran Tarkenton (Athens, 1957)
Rayfield Wright (Fairmont, 1963)
Specializing in a variety of sports surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields along with tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance and durability.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company:
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.
