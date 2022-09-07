The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA). Thanks to their donation, the LHF will produce more educational materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities, as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
OECTA supports 45,000 Catholic teachers working across Ontario and teaching in classrooms from kindergarten to Grade 12 in publicly funded English Catholic schools. Catholic teachers are passionate about providing quality education, are strong advocates for the welfare of all students and educators, and champion a values-based approach in the classroom, incorporating empathy, resilience, and respect into every lesson.
“Catholic teachers are honoured to support the valuable work of the LHF,” says OECTA President Barb Dobrowolski. “We acknowledge the enduring generational trauma caused by Canada’s Residential School System and how it has devastated the identities, cultures, and spiritual values of Indigenous communities. We are committed to ongoing, culturally relevant education in our classrooms and communities, to learn about the Catholic Church’s role in colonization and the history and impacts of Residential Schools. We add the strength of our voice in the advocacy and continued struggle to end discrimination against all Indigenous Peoples.”
“We are so thankful for the generosity we have received from Teacher Associations all across Canada. When culturally relevant education is taught in classrooms, and students are able to learn more about Canada’s past, we gain a better understanding of Indigenous history of abuse and discrimination, and then Canadians can take action toward Reconciliation,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
