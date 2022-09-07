The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges T.K Manyimo of Shumba Consulting
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by T.K Manyimo of Shumba Consulting. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will produce more education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
T.K is the owner of Shumba Consulting, a Halifax-based business of diversity. Their main mission, with a core lens of diversity and inclusion, is to work with businesses and groups to provide engaging and impactful workplace education and management solutions. Along with workplace education, Shumba Consulting provides awareness workshops, which are designed to give an overview on topics related to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
“We are humbled to have had the opportunity and privilege to be a part of the Legacy of Hope Foundation’s ongoing initiatives advancing Truth and Reconciliation awareness and action. The journey of Reconciliation is our collective responsibility. We are all Treaty people,” said TK Manyimo, CEO of Shumba Consulting.
“Thank you, Shumba Consulting, for your kindness and generosity. The journey to Reconciliation across Canada is a long road, but with every ally we gain, we get that much closer to a brighter future for all,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
T.K is the owner of Shumba Consulting, a Halifax-based business of diversity. Their main mission, with a core lens of diversity and inclusion, is to work with businesses and groups to provide engaging and impactful workplace education and management solutions. Along with workplace education, Shumba Consulting provides awareness workshops, which are designed to give an overview on topics related to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
“We are humbled to have had the opportunity and privilege to be a part of the Legacy of Hope Foundation’s ongoing initiatives advancing Truth and Reconciliation awareness and action. The journey of Reconciliation is our collective responsibility. We are all Treaty people,” said TK Manyimo, CEO of Shumba Consulting.
“Thank you, Shumba Consulting, for your kindness and generosity. The journey to Reconciliation across Canada is a long road, but with every ally we gain, we get that much closer to a brighter future for all,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+ +1 613-237-4806
email us here